BREAKING: Raila NASA NAMES Technical Committee to Draft SUPER ALLIANCE INSTRUMENTS, Orengo, Muthama , Khalwale Top the List

Top NASA leadership lead by Premier Raila Odinga, VP Kalonzo Musyoka, DPM Musalia Mudavadi and Senate Minority leader Moses Wetangula have announced a team of four to coordinate, draft and harmonise instruments of the opposition super alliance-NASA.
The techinical team will be lead by senator James Orengo, senator Muthama, Senator Khalwale and one other person to be named later…
NATIONAL SUPER ALLIANCE PRINCIPALS’ STATEMENT:
Following our successful meeting at the Bomas of Kenya on 11th January 2017, and in our running quest for a united, democratic, just, equitable and prosperous nation, we are pleased to announce today, the formation of an expanded outfit that will reach the broad masses of the people everywhere within our land and to unify all the progressive forces for lasting positive change.
This is a preliminary but vital step in establishing a grand coalition and the national super alliance.
The super alliance is a coalition for purposes of cementing opposition unity in the 2017 elections and forming a people-focused government thereafter.
Our quest for a united front is a direct response to the very clear messages from the Kenyan public that we must unite to rescue them and the country from the Jubilee misrule. These calls for unity have intensified as the lot of our people has gotten worse under the current regime.
What we have here this morning is therefore the first formal public commitment that we have embarked on firm steps for an alternative Government to be presented to the people of Kenya soon in line with their demand. We assure the people of Kenya that we shall not fail them.
To move the agenda of the alliance forward and prepare the formal launch in the very immediate future, we hereby announce the constitution of the following structures:
1. The National Coordinating Committee to prepare alliance instruments whose membership is as follows:
• Sen. James Orengo.
• Sen. Johnston Muthama.
• Hon Eseli Simiyu.
• Hon Sakwa Bunyasi.
• Hon Francis Nyenze.
• Sen Agnes Zani.
• Sen. Bonnie Khalwale.
• Hon. Chris Wamalwa.
• Hon Timothy Bosire.
• Hon Farah Maalim.
• Hon Kipruto Kirwa.
2: Technical and Strategy team to lend technical support to the Coordinating Committee.
These organs will be answerable to the Co-Principals of the alliance. They will start work immediately and make proposals which will be ratified by the Leadership of the Coalition on matters including the following:
1. Joint election platform, manifesto and blueprint on issues of concern and on challenges facing the country.
2. Organisational framework and structures for the Coalition and its secretariat.
3. Audit of the electoral system, election laws and processes and the capacity of IEBC to conduct free and fair elections.
4. Strategy to guarantee success and victory in all national and county elections and for securing majorities in parliament and county assemblies in the general elections.
5. Ensuring that the Coalition has a flag bearer and running mate in the presidential election and establishing rules for joint nominations for candidates in situations where circumstances so demand.
6. Coalition Agreement that will secure a smooth transition after the general elections; maintain stability and unity in the Coalition after the election; effective implementation of the Coalition manifesto and other development plans; defend, protect and uphold the Constitution including the Bill of Rights and the Rule of Law; and secure peace and security.
Our alliance is broad and bold. It is conceived as a mass movement of political parties, institutions and organized groups. It carries on board groups including trade unions, business community and employers, civil society, self-help groups, women and youth organizations, Chamas, transport associations, religious organizations, student organizations and individuals.
This alliance is a special purpose movement to uproot Jubilee regime from power for its misrule and abdication of responsibility and collusion in runaway corruption, and dwindling state of Kenya’s economy.
It is a vehicle for an alternative accountable, responsible and responsive leadership that will restore hope in self-government among Kenyans.
We are focused on promoting the rule of law, good governance, human rights, constitutionalism and inclusivity. We are keen on transparency, accountability, participation of the people, devolution of power and resources, equal opportunity and equity for all.
As our citizens will recall, following the general elections in 2002, Kenyans were pronounced as the most optimistic people in the world. On every account today Kenyans see more doom and gloom everyday than success and prosperity. Strikes, public theft, exclusion, insecurity, rising cost of living, unemployment, an endless war in Somalia and bad governance are now the order of the day in our lives.
We want to bring hope and happiness back to the land.
We promise the country that our team is taking Jubilee home.
For Kenya to stand, JUBILEE MUST FALL.
Signed…..
…………………………………………………………………………………..
Hon. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader.
……………………………………………………………………………………
Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) Party Leader.
…………………………………………………………………………………….
Hon. Moses Masika Wetangula, Ford Kenya (F-K) Party Leader.
……………………………………………………………………………………..
Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader.
JANUARY 31, 2017.
First joint public function is this Saturday in Bomet pic.twitter.com/v9kf52Y6Up
— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) January 31, 2017
CLIFFORD OGINGA says
I BELIEVE THE COMMITTEE IS GOING TO COME UP WITH A UNIFYING FACTOR
Kim Kim says
Misplaced rezmataz. Old men who are unable to activate their voter base to register are busy taking pictures. This is how they will lose and say ‘ Kura imeibiwa’
CLIFFORD OGINGA says
ALL THAT WE ARE PRAYING FOR IS FOR THE PROPOSED NASA TO MATERIALIZE AND REMAIN COHESIVE, BY THAT, JUBILEE WILL HAVE NO OPTION BUT TO PACK. THIS YEAR’S ELECTION RESULTS WILL BE AGAINST ALL ODDS SHOULD NASA BECOME COHESIVE. IT WILL BE AGAINST UNSCIENTIFIC OPINION POLLS WHICH ARE IMPARTIALLY AND EMOTIONALLY CARRIED OUT. KENYA WILL FOR ONE TIME BE A NATION GOVERNED BY SOCIAL DEMOCRACY
Anyagi wuod Aruka. says
Yote yawezekana.
Akinyi says
Eti muthama, orengo, and khalwale. Those are ass holes bure kabisa Mavi ya punda.
RICHARD ARAP says
BAAAAAAAAAAAAAS Mungu atujaalie wawe kama Narc walingoa kanu asubuhi , wewe endelea tu na ass yako hakuna kitu cha maana unasema wewe ni under age. God bless NASA uhuruto have burdened us terribly.
CLIFFORD OGINGA says
AKINYI I KNOW YOU ARE JUST SUPER NATURAL FOOL FROM MOUNT KENYA WHOSE HUSBAND HAS FAILED TO SEXUALLY SATISFY IN BED COZ HE IS EVER UNDER THE INFLUENDE OF MURATINA AND MOGOKA. IF YOU WANT A MAN FROM NYANZA, WESTERN, COAST, UKAMBANI OR COAST YOU CAN JUST BE OPEN AND SAY IT HERE RATHER THAN INVOLVING YOURSELF ON POLITICAL MATTERS. YOU ARE SO BARBARIC AND AWKWARD AND I KNOW IT AINT YOUR PROBLEM COZ YOU NEVER APPLIED TO BE BORN A GIKUYU. WELL IF YOU WANT A MAN HERE JUST SAY IT SO WE CAN OFFER YOU ONE MAD MAN COZ I KNOW THAT IS EQUIVALENT TO 12 NORMAL MEN FROM YOUR COMMUNITY, THAN TO YAP NONSENSE HERE
OPIYO says
I hope AKINYI would not like stinking Dick cheese after sex.
Teen says
Mtu ananuka uzee hapo
ojanji Justice says
Sasa wakiamua kuchukuwa Orengo, Muthama na Khalwale hamna chenye wanaweza panga hapo kikafauliwa. Kwanza wenyewe wanataka waanguke kwa viti vya Gavana coz watu wao hawana mwelekeo.
kakumar says
Since independent, luos have been systematically muzzled, mishandled with high handedness, their rights trampled on, killed and maimed by succeeding repressive regimes. …….and with all these, our children have learnt one thing: How to handle an enemy.
One day, any luo son or daughter in position of power will know how to handle our hitherto enemies. Handle them well nyikwa Ramogi, better than the way you were handled.
We are dying ruled; one day, they will die as you rule. ……..This world has away to pay back both good and bad.
· Reply · 1 hr
Oumar O. Kakumu
Jubilee has returned home empty handed from Ethiopia only to vent their anger and frustration on kisumu people.
Those people never forced Mt Kenya people to register; they were forcing their own people.
If we don’t do it; we are laughed us as merely noisy.
If we do it our way; we are being arrested.
Which way is that middle way?
If both ways aren’t good for the power that be……then we’ll take the highway.
Nzilu says
Power hungry fellows, you will never get it. Remember leadership comes from GOD not through forceful primitive way. Bado mtangoja.
Isaac Michael says
a gikuyu boy pretending to be a luo laddy named ‘Akinyi’ we!! boy,if you need a luo girl na hujui kukatia come nkuxho bwana,niko na dawa ya watu kama wewe! mjinga! aibu kwako,mwizi wa mchana wewe! ndo maana umekonda!
MIKE JR says
yes we can
Walter okoth ombogo says
It’s not easy for the technical committee to come up with a flag bearer and a running mate and hope the two remaining principals will remain put and will not be swayed one way or the other to abandon ship. I have a proposal which if adopted will be a win win situation for all the principals and will surely send jubilee home. Working on numerical strength of the candidates if each was to go it alone. Wetangula should go for the Bungoma governors seat. This he should be able to win comfortably and guarantee himself a platform in the next Government. If NASA wins he can choose to remain Governor or resign and join the National Government as CS foreghnaffairs or AG. NASA will still retain the seat he vacates comfortably. MUDAVADI :To give himself chance and make inroads in other areas out of western province and make a strong stab at the presidency after Raila exits. Mudavadi should go for the Nairobi Governor seat. It will be his by ten o’clock in the morning if NASA votes as a block. Both Wetangula and Mudavadi will be controlling sizable portfolio’s that it will not be easy for jubilee to compromise. Raila being the most popular and also the oldest. Having been prime minister, should take a last stab to the presidency.with kalonzo being his running mate. This will not only solidify kalonzo s taft which has been raided by jubilee, but will also give kalonzo a serious oportunity go for the prezidency on a more solid not in future. Kidero is a president in waiting. He will be apointed CS when NASA wins. Incase NASA loses he can be nominated to parliament or to the Senate. Thinking out of the box.
Walter okoth ombogo says
Let’s have comments on this what do you think
