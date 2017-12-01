BREAKING: Raila NASA Names 7 Member Team To End Uhuru Presidency via People’s Assembly

Raila Odinga’s NASA coalition has unveiled a seven-member organising committee to map out the People’s Assembly to enable country end Uhuru Kenyatta rule

In a briefing on Friday, former Kakamega Senator Hon Dr Boni Khalwale said the team will make sure Kenya embarks on the final pillar of restoring democracy, just government and legitimate leadership.

The committee will have David Ndii, Judy Sijeny, Hamida Kibwana, Mutakha Kangu, Oduor Ong’wen, Koitamet Olekina and Peter Mathuki.



“They will deliberate on and produce the roadmap towards the achievement of objectives through the assembly which will lead us to a free and fair election or the path of self-determination,” Khalwale said.

Khalwale said the work of the Organising Committee will be to guide, facilitate and coordinate the programme of the various assemblies across the country.

“It will further set up and oversight a national secretariat that will be the centre for the activities of these assemblies among other duties,” he said.

The former senator said Kenyans cannot accept the “blatant usurpation of power” by the Jubilee administration.

“This unashamed abuse was plain for all the world to see when we sought to hold a peaceful, memorial service for 26 supporters killed by trigger-happy security forces,” he said.