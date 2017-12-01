BREAKING: Raila NASA Names 7 Member Team To End Uhuru Presidency via People’s Assembly

Raila Odinga’s NASA coalition has unveiled a seven-member organising committee to map out the People’s Assembly to enable country end Uhuru Kenyatta rule
In a briefing on Friday, former Kakamega Senator Hon Dr Boni Khalwale said the team will make sure Kenya embarks on the final pillar of restoring democracy, just government and legitimate leadership.
The committee will have David Ndii, Judy Sijeny, Hamida Kibwana, Mutakha Kangu, Oduor Ong’wen, Koitamet Olekina and Peter Mathuki.
“They will deliberate on and produce the roadmap towards the achievement of objectives through the assembly which will lead us to a free and fair election or the path of self-determination,” Khalwale said.
Khalwale said the work of the Organising Committee will be to guide, facilitate and coordinate the programme of the various assemblies across the country.
“It will further set up and oversight a national secretariat that will be the centre for the activities of these assemblies among other duties,” he said.
The former senator said Kenyans cannot accept the “blatant usurpation of power” by the Jubilee administration.
“This unashamed abuse was plain for all the world to see when we sought to hold a peaceful, memorial service for 26 supporters killed by trigger-happy security forces,” he said.
Comments
concerned Kenyan says
NASA team is composed of confused leaders with nothing to offer. At present they are demoralized and they will say anything to remain relevant on media outlets. As a matter of fact, they should be held accountable for all the billions that were used during the election appeal, the October election, business losses by Kenyans during their demonstrations and lost lives of innocent Kenyans. The simple fact that they intentionally pulled out of election means that they have nothing to complain about. They should just stay home for the next five years to figure out their failures.
Likewise, ” NASA” should be considered as a terrorist organization. They have traits of major terrorists groups around the world, For example, their top leader moves around the world preaching hatred of the government, Kenyans who disagree with him, destroys properties at will and want to overthrow the government that was legally elected. It’s the high time the president and those who voted take a stand against NASA. They break the law, they go to jail. Enough is enough, Raila and his surrogates must be dealt with…
Anonymous says
stupid assumption ,
FM says
I do not see any progress here,NASA leadership were involved in bitter arguments at the first stages later settled for Raila,now Coast is showing signs of withdrawing,isack ruto one of the nasa brigades made a u turn back,musyoka his employing a constructive dismissal on the platform of hospital,NASA cannot do anything now,these criminals survived the ICC cushioned by USA and UK,and the way things stands luos are the victims,the jubillee governments are trying hard to profiles them within the nasarites ,if street protests did not work when courts ruled in the favour of uhuruto then the only chance Raila have is to initiate a debate that luo counties should be given to Tanzania,or form a small republic like MASERU like the one down in the southern Africa, all jubillee members can vote wholesomely for that-good riddance for the cats,this is the chance luos can appreciates and jubillee can support,luos are going to be subjected to an outright hardships more than those who were under jaramogi oginga odinga witnessed,now talking on swearing in,saving kenyan democracy when the western world does not want you to fight for,you are with a perceived Russian mentality, you do not have gaddaffi to gives you military support to do that.
Msema Kweli says
FM… WE DON’T UNDERSTAND YOUR WRITE-UP. WHAT ARE YOU SAYING??
Msema Kweli says
FM..THE WHOLE OF KENYA DIDNT VOTE ON 26/10/2017. A PERCENT OF 38% SHOULD INFORM YOU A LOT.
FM says
@msema kweli,what i am trying to say is that even if 68%,who did not voted,when Raila is still steering the NASARITES space ship,the imperialist will not allow it,frankly speaking raila won 2007 ,he won this one again,ok if you are amongst the 68% who have demonstrated on the streets,why is it that only the bullets fell mostly people from one community?,this percentage is big to make uhuruto ungovernable,some people are not performing,the force that compelled IEBC to withdraw from luo counties is equivalent to other NASA counties who failed to do that,infact it could have been the only way out.