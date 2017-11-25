Breaking: Raila NASA Maanzoni Lodge Declaration

COMMUNIQUE OF THE NASA LEADERSHIP FORUM HELD ON

25 NOVEMBER 2017 AT MAANZONI LODGE, MACHAKOS COUNTY

Following our deliberations today we have resolved as follows:

1. To affirm that we do not recognize the October 26 presidential election, and to declare that as per Article 1(1) of the Constitution, we have not individually and collectively delegated our sovereignty to Uhuru Kenyatta. In this regard, we call upon our Members of Parliament not to participate in vetting Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet and other appointments.

2. To urge Kenyans to ignore the despotic coronation of Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday 28th November 2017 and instead join us in person at Jacaranda Grounds Nairobi, or in spirit, to mourn the lives of our dearly departed men, women and children who have paid the highest price for exercising their basic constitutionally guaranteed right of political dissent through peaceful protest

3. To assert, as per Article 1 of the Constitution, the right of citizens to exercise their sovereignty at the county level, is not subject to supervision or veto by the national government.

4. To hold the inaugural convention of the People’s Assembly in the month of December 2017.

5. To assert that we recognize Raila Amolo Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the legitimate President and Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya respectively, and as sovereign people commit ourselves to see to it that they assume office.

25th November 2017

Maanzoni Lodge

Machakos County