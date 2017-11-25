Breaking: Raila NASA Maanzoni Lodge Declaration

COMMUNIQUE OF THE NASA LEADERSHIP FORUM HELD ON
25 NOVEMBER 2017 AT MAANZONI LODGE, MACHAKOS COUNTY
Following our deliberations today we have resolved as follows:
1. To affirm that we do not recognize the October 26 presidential election, and to declare that as per Article 1(1) of the Constitution, we have not individually and collectively delegated our sovereignty to Uhuru Kenyatta. In this regard, we call upon our Members of Parliament not to participate in vetting Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet and other appointments.
2. To urge Kenyans to ignore the despotic coronation of Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday 28th November 2017 and instead join us in person at Jacaranda Grounds Nairobi, or in spirit, to mourn the lives of our dearly departed men, women and children who have paid the highest price for exercising their basic constitutionally guaranteed right of political dissent through peaceful protest
3. To assert, as per Article 1 of the Constitution, the right of citizens to exercise their sovereignty at the county level, is not subject to supervision or veto by the national government.
4. To hold the inaugural convention of the People’s Assembly in the month of December 2017.
5. To assert that we recognize Raila Amolo Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the legitimate President and Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya respectively, and as sovereign people commit ourselves to see to it that they assume office.
25th November 2017
Maanzoni Lodge
Machakos County
Comments
Al Abdillo says
#NUISANCE
This CIRCUS CREW OF EDUCATED FOOLS SHOULD LEAVE KENYANS OF SOLID THOUGHTS TO MOVE ON WITH LIFE UPS AND DOWNS…
#RAILA SON OF JARAMOGI DONT SEND CHILDREN TO THE GRAVE EARLY…..
#KENYA IS BETTER THAN ALL OF YOU CRY BABIES::
Anonymous says
THE GRAVE DIGGERS ARE IN THE JUBILEE PARTY AND THEIR FOREIGN SPONSORS!
Anonymous says
Don’t worry, just go join your brother thieves, satanists and political rapists. That is the company you have chosen. Enjoy it while it lasts. Remember, whatever has been done will never be forgotten. There is a day of reckoning and wrath coming.
Anonymous says
i can die for RAO…i dont recognize uhuru as my president.kama ni mbaya ni mbaya.Raila my president.
Anonymous says
These Home Guards are going to make sure that Nairobi if safe for their foreign allies and their friends in the Jubilee party!
Anonymous says
What do you expect of fraudsters, they kill and use force and impose themselves on kenyans who’ve rejected as it is heaven (PROVERBS 6: 16-19).
we should all stop paying tax to this regime of fraudster who belong to ICC.
We salute our president Hon. Raila Odinga.
Anonymous says
Raila Home
situma wa situma says
Exactly,personally I do not recognize a muderer,an ICC bird as my president….to hell with greedy kikuyus and kales washindwe mashetani wanaokwamilia ungozi sasa Kenya ni yao pekee
Kartassa says
nani says
Welcome to the best political site https://www.kenya-today.com
Anonymous says
This idea of Raila’s abdication from being sworn in by NASA because of his international image is the height of hypocracy. Uhuruto did not care about their image when they went to ICC, neither did they look at their image when they changed the constitution to lock you out, or pushing the three Mt. Kenya judges to sit at night over the week end, on Matiangi’s holiday declaration to overturn Judge Odanga’s verdict. When they robbed You on August 8, 2017 elections, did they consider their image or the constitution? People are tired of hearing the word” I am robbed, don’t utter it anymore if you believe on your image rather than the image of the people who robbed you. Raila, you are dealing with people who have no conscience; either you change tactics or step aside for young soldiers like Miguna Miguna who can dirty their hands in the trenches to fight. Jubilee have studied you, they know how to beat the Luos, kill a few and unleash Mungiki to silence them. If you care about your international image, then step aside and let Kalonzo and Mudavadi step in to take the helm. They can not wait and swallow their dreams waiting for a reluctant general who look to baby sit his image every five years. The international governments have known your stand, you Criss cross their continents with appeal and explanations , unless they ignored you, but we know you was in Britain and Washington DC. The same ambassadors of international countries whom you want to appease with your image endorsed August 8, bangled election as free and fair when it was not! It is time to man up and define yourself, otherwise your opponents will define you with negative narratives. 2008, Kibaki was defiant knowing well he did not win, but you being the weaker power bowed down and joined him. Your foot soldiers don’t expect you to do the same again. Museveni, Kagame and Zimbabweans did not wait for their international image when they felt enough was enough and change was needed in their countries! No matter how wrong, the international government will always endorse who is sworn in because they have to be on the right side of those who are in power and they will do business with them. The international community do not decide what is good for Kenyans. Does Raila has a plan or he does not, or this is just a fanfare left to fade. The dreams of the dead soldiers who died for a change were valid too and do not let their dreams to die because you are not willing to step up! Do something ! People fight and die for their beliefs; this is not a game. Let Jubilee worry about their image too, not you alone has one. Jubilee do not care about your image, they turnish it . Every time food is on the table or on a defining moment you chicken out. People see this a your weakness. Don’t enjoy riling people up making noise with the crowd, but chicken out when you should take the leadership. May be this why the Mt. Kenya people believe you will never be president of Kenya. We have been ignoring their beliefs, but some people are starting to believe them. May be they know a thing or two we don’t know about you! If you want only to be a king maker, let people know. Fatigue of Kibaki tosha; Jomo Kenyatta tosha has set in, in Luoland and Nasarites. People have been waiting in anticipation for you to act. Either you are not willing, or you are unable. Nice guys finish last. This is it! Make this change now or forget it.
Last but not least, I hated to see the Luos in Baba Dogo and Mathare North crying that they need baba to come and address them when Mungiki were killing the with “ silaha” bought from any hardware stores! Why couldn’tthey protect their families too if the police and the government couldn’t. I din not hear Mungiki crying for protection from Uhuru. Baba can not be in every place where his supporters live. Whether it is Kisii’s, Luhya’s Luos, Kambas, protect yourself unless it is Government soldiers in the name of Mungiki .
Gambo Mbiro- Mikwa.
Anonymous says
Wow, thank you for saying this. I was afraid Raila has no plan to be sworn in. He does not understand that we NASA supporters don’t sleep. We read news first thing in the morning looking to see what the next way forward from NASA is. How can Raila say he respects the constitution/law when Uhuru is going to be sworn in outside of the constitution? Can someone remind him that if he is sworn in on the basis of his winning Aug 8th election then that is constitutional. But what is worse, why have NASA leaders been telling us “wakiapisha, tunaapisha”? Were they playing with us? Raila must be sworn in or he must step aside. Does he really understand that we can’t have Uhuru as president?
Anonymous says
Millions Of kenyans tired of GEMA-KAMATUSA Slaverly & oppression Must free themselves from this Killing thieving monster. Other countries has suceeded Like GAMBIA/ Ivory Coast Why not Kenya: Resist and good planning will be our victory .
Kenyans should not relent even a day hour or a minute untill Uhuru/Ruto Arap Moi KANU Moster is overthrown.Death or Freedom Freedom or slaverly.
Anonymous says
It will be a big mistake of this century if Baba cows out from being sworn in… Why shld we always play second fiddle! He should not hesitate…whoever can’t take it,that is their problem.if the worst comes…we can seceed and be left into our own republic.every moment lived with the two hippos at the top…… Just so fed up!
Anonymous says
Listen to IDI Amin and his Mali Ya Mungu (Koome )and his threats .Kenyans must stop these coming UN Meetings in Nairobi .UN can have their meetings somewherelse but not Kenya. Kenya will not be the same once again.There will never be lets accept and move on election riggings in kenya .Let the Country go down in drains.NRM youth are ready to go to heaven .Koome see you inthe battle front .