BREAKING: Raila NASA Gets Super Reception in Kisii, Uhuru Jubilee LOCKED OUT, Gusii Not SWING VOTE, its 90% NASA May 17, 2017 14 Comments
Comments
OCHIENG MTU YA UHURU says
NONSENCE, 5 PEOPLE DIVIDING THE NATIONAL CAKE WITH THEIR FAMILIES AND FRIENDS IS BS. MEANWHILE JUBILEE HAS CUT THE COST OF UNGA TO KSH47. UHURU TANO TENA
Anonymous says
do you know how to count?
kindly tell me how many are dividing the nation on the chupilee side?
Julius says
Utabakia hapo na unga zako,Raila A.k.a Joshua yako tano raundi hiii ndani ndaniiiiiiii kabisa ya NASA
Ibrahim Musembi says
NASA DAMU
jubillee analyst says
Joshua tano Mara hii
Anonymous says
Njuguna mutu Wa RAILA. Two people dividing the national ca
c
ke!!!!!!!!uhuruto
Khalwaleist says
With Baba Joshua as President,Nyanza is now 101% NASA.NASA!NASA!Uhuru Must go!
Benson Gitonga says
eti ochieng hahahaaa!! desparete Kikuyu,, 10m strong
Raymond says
Am with NASA ndani ndaniii……..ndani, 10M plus. uhuruto should bynow have prepare to leave the state house for good.
@Douglas says
Two people dividing Kula Nyama wengine wakimeza.
Stephen leteipa says
in Narok raila is 110%
Muganda says
Good job good people of Kisii. Be blessed
Anonymous says
NASA tibiim
kalala says
hata upeane unga wa bure, pole sana wala nyama..hatuna haja na nyinyi..shenzi sana.