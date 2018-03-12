Kenya Today

BREAKING: Raila Hits Ground Running, Flying to Tanzania To Promote Trade

3 Comments

Raila leaves for TZ for a four day State visit to improve bilateral relations between the two neighbours.

This means he will not meet the other three NASA principals as earlier scheduled unless by calling them using the Nigeria number.

Meanwhile, the STATE RESTORES NASA leaders’ security detail, passports after Uhuru-Raila unity deal, cases against businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his father withdrawn.

