BREAKING: Raila Hits Ground Running, Flying to Tanzania To Promote Trade

Raila leaves for TZ for a four day State visit to improve bilateral relations between the two neighbours.
This means he will not meet the other three NASA principals as earlier scheduled unless by calling them using the Nigeria number.
Meanwhile, the STATE RESTORES NASA leaders’ security detail, passports after Uhuru-Raila unity deal, cases against businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his father withdrawn.
Comments
Anonymous says
STOP CONFLICTING US WITH FAKE NEWS!!!!
Anonymous says
Engage your brain first before posting garbage,and fake news nonsense
kopsi says
Guys, why post articles while high?
Musiharibu hii blog tafadhali.
lately, U’ve lost focus.