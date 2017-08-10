Kenya Today

BREAKING: Raila Leads by 8.1M Votes Against Uhuru’s 7.7M votes as Per IEBC Server Data- Musalia Mudavadi Confirms

Opposition coalition NASA now says their candidate Raila Odinga won the just concluded General election with 8,041,726Million votes against Uhuru”s 7.775,428million votes.

NASA coalition co-principal Musalia Mudavadi told media in Nairobi that a confidential source inside IEBC confirmed the numbers as captured in the commission servers.

Musalia indicated that the numbers being displayed at Bomas and streamed on TVs were fake.

Musalia declared Raila the winner and asked IEBC to declare him the winner as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary tension in the country.

Ealier the NASA brigade held a meeting with IEBC in which to raised their concerns with the commission.

Here is the NASA statement

NASA STATEMENT :

10th August 2017
Mr. Wafula Chebukati, Chairperson IEBC
National Tallying Center, Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi

Chairman,

RE: PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT

Article 86 of the Constitution, requires as follows “At every election, the Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission shall ensure that—

(a) whatever voting method is used, the system is simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent;

(b) the votes cast are counted, tabulated and the results announced promptly by the presiding officer at each polling station;

(c) the results from the polling stations are openly and accurately collated and promptly announced by the returning officer; and

(d) appropriate structures and mechanisms to eliminate electoral malpractice are put in place, including the safekeeping of election materials.”

We have information of the actual presidential election results contained in the IEBC database.

The data, which confirm the authentic and legitimate result of the presidential election, shows that the two leading candidates obtained the following votes:

● Raila Amolo Odinga 8,041726 votes
● Uhuru Kenyatta 7,755,428 Votes

Screenshots of the results as displayed on your website and monitors at Bomas show the following results:

● Uhuru Kenyatta 8,056,885
● Raila Amolo Odinga 6,659,493

Evidently, the accurate and lawful results in the presidential election is the transmission received from the polling stations and contained in the IEBC servers.

We have annexed the following:

● The actual and complete data contained in IEBC servers
(dbo.PRESIDENTIAL_REAL_TIME); and

● The screenshots obtained from the IEBC website.

We therefore demand as follows:

1. That you stop forthwith the display of unverified and unauthenticated results.

2. That you allow political parties to download all the Forms 34A and Forms 34B to enable them to verify them expeditiously. It is practically impossible for political parties to verify all the 41,000 documents with only two terminals that the IEBC is providing.

3. That Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga and Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka be declared as the President and the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

Sincerely,

Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, Chief Agent, NASA Coalition
Sen. James Orengo, Alternate Chief Agent, NASA Coalition.

  1. This is dangerous. God bless Kenya.
    NASA should prove beyond any doubt.
    Their source, should be sure, very sure.
    IEBC should be Truthful ’cause if Kenya goes down it will go down with them.

  4. Hakuna kitu kama hicho, what we know is that the results sent by POs countrywide are the ones in the iebc data. And they are the ones streamed. You cannot be a player and the referee at the same time. Iebc will prove its data. Wacheni kimbelembele!!

  25. Who ever lead the election we need IEBC to as soon as possible since Tuesday All Kenyans they wake up middle of the night,and they ave elected.we ave done our right but what had happen with these IEBC Kenya is now without president for almost a week. Is this the way it’s.??? Kawaida ya wa Africa they are waiting TKK Toa Kitu Kidogo.?

  26. our God is soooooso faithful n he can’t let us pass what we pass 07/08 for this reason brethren be calm and wait to here the result from IEBC.the president will be announced on Friday morning,shalom

  35. Not raia,an idiot he is an opposition leader with facts and paid with that tax you and me pay when we buy unga,and it has always been beneficial to put that thief in the lime light,you could have been feeding on your faces,this time we must assassinate him.

  41. The always wicked lick with the traits of lucifer are using the fake data projected on tv to claim they lead but they are not.

    Let all thank NASA for their brave and wise true in bring the truth to the open.

    IEBC as usual have been used to name the devil as the winner when they are not.

    VIVA NASA and GOD BLESS KENYA. AMEN & AMEN.

  43. Fredrick,

    please preach peace, peace, peace.

    If you know what Instability causes, you wont be talking like that.

    Nobody should force himself or herself on Kenyans; leadership comes FROM GOD.

    2 CHRONICLES 7:14– ” 2Ch 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

    OH GOD, LOOK UPON THIS COUNTRY, DESTROY ALL EVIL DEVICES, WICKEDNESS, FRAUD, SELFISHNESS, TRIBALISM, ETC, IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS.

    GOD BLESS KENYA.

    AMEN.

  44. There r leaders in waiting who will not humble when rigged like raila has always done. And thiz kind of trend should be stopped in future it can devide the country serioudly

  45. I don’t care who wins, what I care for is that, voice of Kenyans must be respected!! We don’t wake up early in the morning, queue to vote then others decide for us. NO No No!! IEBC the future of this country lays on your hands. Be trustworthy and obey the people’s will.

  52. IEBC is failing this country. We dont need a drop of blood of anyone Kenyan or foreigner in this country. The Courts having ruled that the results declared at constituency tallying centre is final, IEBC need have ensured the verifying forms reached them in the very instance the sms data streamed in. This matter is very simple if they are being truthful. Kenyans know they have the evidence and could have been believed more easily if they readily provided the answers to the concerns causing suspicion. The delay and relactance of IEBC is suspect and this is the fodder on which the opposing parties want to burn this country. None of the contenders will go hungry for missing presidency but majority of us will if peace doesnt prevail. IEBC PLEASE SAVE THE POOR OF THIS COUNTRY. MOST OF US MISSED OUR USUAL STRONG TEA TO GO AND VOTE PEACEFULLY AND WE JUST NEED THAT PEACE.

  59. Those who truly believe in Raila’s victory, urgently recite this prayer over and over.

    ” O LORD, dispatch your angels of fire and war to search the land of the living and the dead, locate Raila’s stolen victory and restore to him in Jesus’ mighty name ”

    For those behind the stolen victory,
    “See, the LORD is coming with fire, and his chariots are like a whirlwind; he will bring down his anger with fury, and his rebuke with flames of fire.” – Isa 66:15

  61. I think iebc is jorking with kenyans thats why kenyans ary not happy but remember the way your doing things aganst the low of kenya and this will make the people to hate each other

  63. Why do we always talk of 2chr7:14, every election year and piece always? Why don’t we do the correct things by upholding the law right from the polling stn, counting votes and transmitting just results with scanned copies required immediately to where they are supposed to be send. What’s the big deal in doing so???… Why doing opposite each and every election year? It will reach a time pple won’t go and vote. Coz of such stupidity. We need to open our shops, we cannot do so yet such like pple can’t feed us instead steal out taxes.

  64. Kenyans,we voted but now the results it’ll cost us…where’s God in such moments…what crisis situations to us common mwananchi???? IEBC why putting us Kenyans in such situations?????

  67. As a committed Chtistian, i say this, ourbeloved Mighty God has already knows kenya’s next president be it uhuru or Raila “tayari Mola muumba bingu na dunia amejua” relax you people.

  69. watu wengine hapa wanaongea no kama wao ndio sever za iebc. wanjifanya kujua sana hata kushinda Chebukati na Chiloba, halafu wansema wengine wako na kimbelembele not knowing that wao ndio wako na kimbelembele. Stop preempting things which you ain’t sure of.

  71. watu wengine hapa wanaongea ni kama wao ndio sever za iebc. wanjifanya kujua sana hata kushinda Chebukati na Chiloba, halafu wansema wengine wako na kimbelembele not knowing that wao wenyewe ndio wako na kimbelembele. Stop preempting things which you ain’t sure of. You did your part as a voter, well done, wait for the final results. Whether it Uhuru ama Raila maisha ni ileile.

  82. Huyu Shetani ya uchaguzi mwenye anadai damu za wakenya anapaswa aondolewe kabisa. I have an idea and I know this will save us both time and money and most of all, our lives. You know what, these presidential candidates next time wapewe makaratasi za NOs na YES moja ziwekwe kwa envelopes then waweblind folded halafu they pick the envelopes. Mwenye atapick the one YES automatically becomes the next President, Si hapo ni sawa Wakenya wenzangu. Hakuna kuwaste pesa kuprint ballot papers, hakuna kuogopa post election violence. This is strictly one term. Let us amend the constitution for our own good juu hii ya kuvote haileti bidii.

  85. A good leader should be willing to sacrifice his interests for the sake of his/ her followers basic needs. Our basic need is peace and our leaders yearn for power. Yes, we did vote but already God had chosen. May His will be done and may He grant to us peace. Amen!

  88. Iebc as it is cannot declare the correct. winner coz it is a rigging tool for jubilee. Raila is the winner he should declare himself the president asap.Wizi ya ujinga. ya jubilee round hii hamtoboi.

  89. This is now too much. Plx let us to be faithfull and save kenyans lifes. Sincerly speaking jubillee are the loosers and they supposed them to surrender and get out from power. Uongozi ni ya NASA.
    Jubilee hawajali maisha ya wananchi. So as we Kenyans we are blaming jubilee when anything bad happen in our country plus the iebc.

  94. Wondering a loud how peace can come cropper when prezzo has declared himself a nuisense in everything beneficial to the public…pple cant eat his
    Un logical nonsense

  97. Iebc should declare the actual winner and it is them who knows.Kenya is bigger than an individual.so you don’t need to risk the lives of a common man because of somebody.We don’t want chaos plz the two are Kenyans so I don’t see anything difficult there.God is also watch so act according to ensure the matter well resolved.Thank you and God bless Kenya.Amen

  99. The of digital is magnificient age.a pple in ghana can see kenya to a person.server can b read globally n kuuks with their illetracy is too much.rao is the king….chebukati has nowhere to hide his ass

  101. I believe that What NASA is claiming has some truth and they need to check to it. otherwise Kenyans will reach a time when they will not go to vote because even if you vote the leader is already chosen no transparency at all I wonder why the IEBC can’t be independent.

  102. Giving us figures from an unnamed leaker from IEBC and expecting us to accept the winner based on that is stretching the imagination. You might as well also pull out figures from the air and tell us to determine the winner from them. Its terrible logic. Even if its true the figures leaked are from IEBC server, they cannot be authentic until they have been verified in an open manner in the presence of all parties via the 34a forms, a process that had not yet happened or finished. The NASA statement says nothing about those 34a forms yet this should be the primary evidence for backing any victory claims. Raila risks tarnishing the legacy he has so painstakingly built over the years as a champion of democracy. His problem is he wants always to be in the limelight (perhaps as a result of his supporters to whom he cannot be courageous enough to say No ) . There’s a time to be in the limelight yes, BUT there’s also a time to step away and leave it to others. When you insist always to be in the limelight you risk having an entitlement mentality to power even to the point of refusing to concede defeat when you have been fairly defeated .

  103. Personally,from Uganda and able to access IEBC database this morning,this is what i got as fpr the Women Representative to Parliament: JP-25 seats, ODM-11seats, WDM Kenya-3seats, KANU-2seats and as for FORD,EEP,MCCP,ANC,PDR got 1seat each and the other 1seat was for an independent candidate.
    Qn 1: Was Raila Omollo Odinga’s message targeting the males only?
    QN 2: Isn’t the WDM-Kenya party being wiped away from kenyan politics compared to the 2013 IEBC Election results?
    Qn 3; Is it right to say that JP is gaining competitive advantage even in grounds that were initially considered ODM?
    Qn 4: What is your say on FORD,EEP,MCCP,ANC and PDR?
    Qn 5: Is the Ugandan Electoral Commission watching how IEBC is going about it business?
    Lastly, Can you please continue maintaining the current peace because Uganda feeds from it.

    THANK YOU

  108. If Uhuru was not excited with election nullification by Supreme and evdence was there, why is he demanding for I.E.B.C to stay and do the same and iebc was the cause especially Chiloba? Jubilee knew what hapened!!!!

