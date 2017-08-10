BREAKING: Raila Leads by 8.1M Votes Against Uhuru’s 7.7M votes as Per IEBC Server Data- Musalia Mudavadi Confirms

Opposition coalition NASA now says their candidate Raila Odinga won the just concluded General election with 8,041,726Million votes against Uhuru”s 7.775,428million votes.
NASA coalition co-principal Musalia Mudavadi told media in Nairobi that a confidential source inside IEBC confirmed the numbers as captured in the commission servers.
Musalia indicated that the numbers being displayed at Bomas and streamed on TVs were fake.
Musalia declared Raila the winner and asked IEBC to declare him the winner as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary tension in the country.
Ealier the NASA brigade held a meeting with IEBC in which to raised their concerns with the commission.
Here is the NASA statement
NASA STATEMENT :
10th August 2017
Mr. Wafula Chebukati, Chairperson IEBC
National Tallying Center, Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi
Chairman,
RE: PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT
Article 86 of the Constitution, requires as follows “At every election, the Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission shall ensure that—
(a) whatever voting method is used, the system is simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent;
(b) the votes cast are counted, tabulated and the results announced promptly by the presiding officer at each polling station;
(c) the results from the polling stations are openly and accurately collated and promptly announced by the returning officer; and
(d) appropriate structures and mechanisms to eliminate electoral malpractice are put in place, including the safekeeping of election materials.”
We have information of the actual presidential election results contained in the IEBC database.
The data, which confirm the authentic and legitimate result of the presidential election, shows that the two leading candidates obtained the following votes:
● Raila Amolo Odinga 8,041726 votes
● Uhuru Kenyatta 7,755,428 Votes
Screenshots of the results as displayed on your website and monitors at Bomas show the following results:
● Uhuru Kenyatta 8,056,885
● Raila Amolo Odinga 6,659,493
Evidently, the accurate and lawful results in the presidential election is the transmission received from the polling stations and contained in the IEBC servers.
We have annexed the following:
● The actual and complete data contained in IEBC servers
(dbo.PRESIDENTIAL_REAL_TIME); and
● The screenshots obtained from the IEBC website.
We therefore demand as follows:
1. That you stop forthwith the display of unverified and unauthenticated results.
2. That you allow political parties to download all the Forms 34A and Forms 34B to enable them to verify them expeditiously. It is practically impossible for political parties to verify all the 41,000 documents with only two terminals that the IEBC is providing.
3. That Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga and Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka be declared as the President and the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.
Sincerely,
Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, Chief Agent, NASA Coalition
Sen. James Orengo, Alternate Chief Agent, NASA Coalition.
