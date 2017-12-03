Breaking: Raila Key Strategist Dr David Ndii Arrested, Detained At Diani Police Station Kwale

David Ndii being taken to Diani Police Station from Leopard Beach Hotel in Kwale because of his appointment to stear NASA led People’s Assembly.

Both ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga and Deputy Hassan Joho have been briefed and are handling the issue.

Premier Raila has asked Ndii not to cooperate with CID until governors Joho and Kingi join him, meanwhilw a battery lawyers are enroute to Kwale to have him released.

The NASA leadership has been informed and will makevtheir stand known soon.

Dr Ndii is the head of the NASA technical committee and lead strategist for the change movement.

Dr Ndii is a known economist who has consulted for World bank, IMF, governments and other multilateral agencies. He holds a first class honors BA economics degree from the university of Nairobi, an MPhil and PhD from the prestigious Oxford university.

Dr Ndii is also known for triggering the secession debate in Kenya.