BREAKING: Raila ahead of Uhuru in new poll

NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has for the first time polled ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta in a new poll by Ipsos Synovate.

Raila surged ahead in May to poll at 53% against Uhuru’s 41% in a development that is set to raise political temperatures in the country.

The poll indicates Raila will defeat Uhuru in 27 counties, including the three major capitals of Kenya: Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

Raila will also defeat Uhuru in Kisii, Nyamira, Wajir, Kwale, Kilifi, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia, Kakamega, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Migori, Homabay, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Garissa, Taita Taveta, Narok, Tana River, Samburu Kajiado and Lamu counties.

In what will be good news to Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto, the polls reveal the county will vote NASA with the vote nearly evenly divided between the two coalitions. Same trend replicates in Nakuru.

Raila’s vote has also increased in Uasin Gishu, West Pokot, Isiolo, Meru and Baringo Counties.

More bad news for Uhuru as the poll also reveals first time voters are leaning towards NASA than Jubilee with many apprehensive over diminishing opportunities for employment. Hundreds of banks and firms have retrenched employees in the last three years, with Kenyan economy stagnating for a third year in a row.

NASA strategists internal document shows Raila will win the next polls with 53% of the vote on round one.

The polls, to be released later this week, has been leaked to Kenya Today by sources privy to goings on at the research firm.

Ipsos has been under pressure by Jubilee not to release the polls when it became apparent the President is losing to Odinga, who was last month chosen as the joint NASA presidential candidate.

Raila is campaigning on the platform of zero tolerance to corruption, expanding the economy to spur job opportunities for a young skilled generation, deepening devolution as a system of national equity and making education free.

President Uhuru on the other hand is seeking reelection on the platform of bringing all Kenyan communities together.

Meanwhile DP Ruto wife Rachel is down on her knees asking for God’s forgiveness for the evils Jubilee regime committed to Kenyans.

Comments

  4. Is it that wolf has sense that Kenya should be restored keep it up, Kenya must be renewed and redeemed from the hands of thieves and thugs

    NASA keep on moving

    Reply Report comment

    • I am a kikuyu and I believe that Kenyans should break the tradition of voting in line with their tribal backgrounds.lets have peace in this elections.#railatosha!!#tumechoka

      Reply Report comment

      • So you are suggesting to have NASA headquarters in Kiambu and Jubilee headquarters in Siaya? Either way it is tribal.. I don’t know how you can factor in tribal balance in a democracy. Even gender balance is a problem. The devolution I guess was meant to let regions tribal or mixed, manage their economies. That way, the presidential seat will not be a make it or die competition. Any way, out of the fifty years of independence, The Kalejins ruled for 24 years and Kikuyus for 26. Why was it not tribal during the Nyayo era? The answer is simple. Nyati house or torture chambers of Nyayo house. Ask Raila and Koigi and they will cover their private parts with chills when they remember the days. Let us stop abusing freedom that we are enjoying.

        Reply Report comment

  10. ipsos said they will do a poll upon the release of the cleaned and final register.This is to happen on 20/06/2017.
    These reports are rumours.
    We expect poll results from the star/radio africa over the weekend.

    Reply Report comment

  15. These Pols are just opinions. The hard work is still needed in the remaining days. The opinionated poled individuals should be known (@ least by the party they support) so they can be put to use by the two camps for campaigns. They can definitely be used to touch both family and friends and ultimately make these opinion more than just opinions in that final day. Kazi kwenu wana siasa.

    Reply Report comment

  16. I do not care about opinion poll but i care about who Kenyans will vote into office come August this year i plead with brothers from central let us save this country from mediocrity our children will be proud with us
    Let us not vote because of tribal prejudice far be it from us that Kenyans would die of hunger because of our votes

    Reply Report comment

  39. Kenyans are tired with the propaganda of Jubilee ooh Unga, yet there is no unga. ooh the price of sugar and milk itarudi chini August why not now. the only way for change is to vote for Nasa

    Reply Report comment

  46. was in our town day b4 yesterday n yesterday.let me tell uhuru to that whatever kind of propaganda like ooh..Rails will review ICC,is falling on deaf ears.pple av realised that they’ve started lying again to b voted back.if smbdy is lying that Eld is jubilee,open Ur eyes big n watch how they’ll vote.

    Reply Report comment

  47. Say NOOOO to diminishing employment opportunities, business closures, high cost of production, looting of public resources, corruption and impunity among others by voting NASA

    Reply Report comment

  48. Kenyan lets vote we are the change let’s not wait for it to end corruption uhuruto MST go to end impunity uhuruto MST go to end economic scasty uhuruto must go to have gentler balance uhuruto MST go to safe Kenya uhuruto MST go to have security uhuruto MST go KENYAN KiNDLY let’s VOTE WISELY THIS is Your RIGHT

    Reply Report comment

  54. Nasa is 10million strong, which means odinga will win with 65%of the Kenyan registered voters, IPsos synovate is very right, uhuru should just pack and get ready for Statehouse – GATUNDU journey

    Reply Report comment

  57. only a fool will not appreciate that the economy is bad. kibaki govern….maziwa 35/now75 unga 32/now70 sugar 64/ parrafine 42/now 68 always 45/now 85 etc

    Reply Report comment

  58. JOKE OF THE DAY…..
    hehehehehehehhehehahahahahahahahahahahahahhehehehehehehehahhahahahahah!!!!!!

    Eeeeeh….eti mpaka Rutos wife gts on her knees to pray for jubilee evils..
    thats a good one!!

    Reply Report comment

  59. .. spreading false news is what we are always against……. If you continue with this behavior, be cautious cause we will close this site and you will stand before the court of law to answer this… this site has been reported severally

    Reply Report comment

  62. Baba going to Israel was not in vein, with prayers all evil alters of ancestors were broken & this time NASA will make it in Jesus name.We need & pray for change.

    Reply Report comment

  70. Kibaki/Raila enabled banks to open branches and employed more graduates. Uhuru forced banks to close branches with massive retrenchment. Some closed doors, not even branches.
    BABA TOSHA.

    Reply Report comment

  72. The fact is Uhuru 60%, these polls are paid, I don’t think hii site iliandika kuhusu the other poll yenye Uhuru aliongoza, why the fanatism and self-deceit?

    Reply Report comment

    • ..he only did that thrice in ancient nation of israel..he chose saul,then david and lastly solomon..frm there he never do that..so keep him away frm that..let us use our brain 2elect another leader but not uhuru n his team.

      Reply Report comment

  104. Let the people decide. They will know how baba is once he assumes power. They will blame nobody when they know baba well Or either they thank him.but they should know they are committing suicide or going to cannan

    Reply Report comment

  109. Hehehe ety ipsos…..what???this guys are jockers and for clarification any presidential candidate ahead in opinion polls nowadays loses.I.e Hillary clinton,Teresa may losing support in parliament after her candidates were rejected in the just concluded elections contrary to opinion polls there and then here coming raila odinga a loser by nature that’s the way to go.

    Reply Report comment

  110. My opinion on this coming election is not whether NASA will win or not. NASA won a long time ago. The issue outstanding perennially is how do we as Kenyans STOP the people who steal our victory all the time. They stole in 2007 and repeated the same in 2013. You all can see what Chiloba is doing.

    Reply Report comment

  112. Such FAKE NEWS – no numbers indicated, synovate poll did come out in May but wasn’t this one, election platforms wrong. Anyone sitting in their pyjamas anywhere can churn out this unsupported by evidence fake poll.

    Reply Report comment

  113. Ohhhhh haha! that you believe in fake news is your first problem. NASA has no Agenda, no plan, no direction and no idea how this country would run after nane nane except to first corrupt the constitution….zero, zilch, nothing. Bure kabisa! I would rather a team that has had its challenges, great successes and has a plan than a team that can’t account for anything in their political lives and do not even have a plan for the future of the nation. Jubilee ndaaaaani ndaani ndani!!!!

    Reply Report comment

  114. Ohhhhh haha! that you believe in fake news is your first problem. NASA has no Agenda, no plan, no direction and no idea how this country would run after nane nane except to first corrupt the constitution….zero, zilch, nothing. Bure kabisa! I would rather a team that has had its challenges, great successes and has a plan than a team that can’t account for anything in their political lives and do not even have a plan for the future of the nation. Jubilee ndaaaaani ndaani ndani!!!!

    Reply Report comment

  118. NASA knows it doesn’t have votes, jubilee is much ahead, mshaanza kulia mtaibiwa, tumezoea. Fanyeni raila akuwe iebc chairman muone u can’t stop jubilee from winning this free n fair. That’s why hao pentagon wanasimama governer na senator,.. Kalonzo ashajinominate senator kwa wiper….they know they don’t have even 8 million, jubilee 12 million strong

    Reply Report comment

  125. gilits r always afraid..sir anza kufunganya virago vyako na uende..raila wil deal with thoz who av raped this nation na kama ua father is one of them..continue with ua thoughts.

    Reply Report comment

  128. ipsos must release these results if their genuine to their work. if fail to release this will show that they are fevouring one side which is not fair at all……………..

    Reply Report comment

  130. 12milion strong, #jubilee, hakuna opinion poll kama hii ilitolewa jana, kwani ni hi site tu inaandika kuihusu? Read the neutral media uone, hakuna, kujipea hope za uongo tu!

    Reply Report comment

  132. uliam is the real course of uhurus defeat, in reality Baba deserves to be our president. He has fought for a long time …. RAILA wil win these round … u can take that to the next m-pesa shop

    Reply Report comment

  133. No such opinion poll, these just wishes and not horses so u can’t ride…. Hii ni opinion na wish ya Kenya today.com, Uhuru is far much ahead n he deserves it, raila cannot win n he doesn’t deserve it either… Go away babu…..jubilee hadi 2032…Ruto 2022 pia anadeserve

    Reply Report comment

  136. Greetings and Peace to you all Good Kenyans. Please, let us all remain focused on positive changes that will make each and every Kenyan satisfied. Anyone can rule Kenya regardless.

    Reply Report comment

  139. “The polls, to be released later this week, has been leaked to Kenya Today by sources privy to goings on at the research firm.”

    I came to this website looking for news… I got a rude shock! Kenya-Today.com is nothing but a NaSA propaganda and rumor mongering website. What a shame that they call themselves “Kenya Today” – it’s a fake news website that brings scorn to our country’s good name, Their news has no credibility or objectivity, just openly biased, doctored and compromised, if only to get traffic to their website. Your journalism is unethical and pathetic.

    Reply Report comment

  144. i won you two rebels try to rigg election. akiamungu things will rot baba tosha joho nanok” five bulls are enogh isack rutu kalonzo wetaaa oresh mudaa are the incoming kings to save common mwananchi

    Reply Report comment

