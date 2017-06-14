BREAKING: Raila ahead of Uhuru in new poll

NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has for the first time polled ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta in a new poll by Ipsos Synovate.

Raila surged ahead in May to poll at 53% against Uhuru’s 41% in a development that is set to raise political temperatures in the country.

The poll indicates Raila will defeat Uhuru in 27 counties, including the three major capitals of Kenya: Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

Raila will also defeat Uhuru in Kisii, Nyamira, Wajir, Kwale, Kilifi, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia, Kakamega, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Migori, Homabay, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Garissa, Taita Taveta, Narok, Tana River, Samburu Kajiado and Lamu counties.

In what will be good news to Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto, the polls reveal the county will vote NASA with the vote nearly evenly divided between the two coalitions. Same trend replicates in Nakuru.

Raila’s vote has also increased in Uasin Gishu, West Pokot, Isiolo, Meru and Baringo Counties.

More bad news for Uhuru as the poll also reveals first time voters are leaning towards NASA than Jubilee with many apprehensive over diminishing opportunities for employment. Hundreds of banks and firms have retrenched employees in the last three years, with Kenyan economy stagnating for a third year in a row.

NASA strategists internal document shows Raila will win the next polls with 53% of the vote on round one.

The polls, to be released later this week, has been leaked to Kenya Today by sources privy to goings on at the research firm.

Ipsos has been under pressure by Jubilee not to release the polls when it became apparent the President is losing to Odinga, who was last month chosen as the joint NASA presidential candidate.

Raila is campaigning on the platform of zero tolerance to corruption, expanding the economy to spur job opportunities for a young skilled generation, deepening devolution as a system of national equity and making education free.

President Uhuru on the other hand is seeking reelection on the platform of bringing all Kenyan communities together.

Meanwhile DP Ruto wife Rachel is down on her knees asking for God’s forgiveness for the evils Jubilee regime committed to Kenyans.

