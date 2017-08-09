Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: Raila to address the Nation, To Call for Audit of Form 34b

BREAKING: Raila to address the Nation, To Call for Audit of Form 34b

32 Comments

NASA leader Prime Minister Raila Odinga is currently adressing the nation and has disputed the IEBC results as displayed the public portal.

‪’These results are not backed by Form 34A and are null & void. IEBC is committing an illegality’ – NASA’s James Orengo at Bomas #Decision2017‬

Comments

  11. You were told , ni Muguruki, how can you follow a mad man if you feeling well upstairs?

    He tells u of Canaan & u believe, u have learnt your lesson, Now I believe ,he must have been sick when he declared Kibaki Tosha.

    He’s going to go on & on until 2022, I told u Bondo express is Canaan. Amendungwa madawa na Governor 001.

    Next match is with Hustler in 2022 to the eve of vision 2030, better get a better player as I cannot see Watermelon winning for you, in any case Baba will pay him once again to u Canaan

    Tano tena, Mexico express again powered by Madaraka Express

    ,

    Reply Report comment

  15. we have been warning them ojinga was born a loser . we told them ojinga will never rule Kenya they boast about 10m strong ziko wapi . wako wapi ? those idiots who used to brag about baba oh Canaan !! kwisha kabisa

    Reply Report comment

  16. Yes, Baba will never rule Kenya, he lost his only son who could take over & lead Journey to Canaan.

    This a blog of liars, there is no Canaan, Wapi 10 million strong…..Going 4ward I have left & will be back close 2022 on our way to Mexico with hustler……I have sworn in Kamwana as President & Hustler as DP as well my Presidential candi date for 2022.

    It is apparent that Cannan was never to be……ONE KENYA inclusive of all Cannanites

    Reply Report comment

  21. the world economy is in shit obama gave us good speeches but could not fix it. trump has managed nothing also. who was to give us this free money to provide the free things we were promising people.

    Reply Report comment

  23. Keep peace no matter what and accept the outcomes… do u have a Form 34A yourself ? Your people are always among the eater on the corrupt zone if its there..Where they don’t they scare people that corruption in on its magnificent..They need to be in committee that approves all contracts and not eat as they do..they only shouts when their pockets are not fed.. .Looser keeps on complaining ..now we should all be working for a better Kenya…

    Reply Report comment

  30. Get on with is life Mr raila if God don’t account for you to be a president on Kenyan soil .you can’t force his will .be happy with you’re blessing as Kenyan citizens and enjoy you’re remaining life in peace

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies