BREAKING: Raila to address the Nation, To Call for Audit of Form 34b

NASA leader Prime Minister Raila Odinga is currently adressing the nation and has disputed the IEBC results as displayed the public portal.
’These results are not backed by Form 34A and are null & void. IEBC is committing an illegality’ – NASA’s James Orengo at Bomas #Decision2017
Comments
Nasarian says
What are NASA using in their allegations and in their tallying centres? Don’t they have agents who can scan the forms 34A and B and send to them?
Anonymous says
thats exactly what iam asking
Anonymous says
i met one in a shopping centre and i asked him if votes were being guarded remotely from a shopping centre.
Patriot says
The forms will be produced but the true picture is Kenyans have decided. We expected you to talk about this and we said. Which results to they have?
Omondi says
Bondo express
kambu .com says
Where are the result of constituency’s??
Anonymous says
Walioshindwa wako na maneno mingi. Hio iko Kwa Biblia
George otieno says
You have parallel tallying centre can you counter the argument with your results or accept results and kenya moves on.
K says
Same blunder ya nasa..if there is evidence publish it. We are tired of side shows..
Wazir says
Mwenye kushinda na mwenye kushindwa wote sawa
Otieno Omenaa says
You were told , ni Muguruki, how can you follow a mad man if you feeling well upstairs?
He tells u of Canaan & u believe, u have learnt your lesson, Now I believe ,he must have been sick when he declared Kibaki Tosha.
He’s going to go on & on until 2022, I told u Bondo express is Canaan. Amendungwa madawa na Governor 001.
Next match is with Hustler in 2022 to the eve of vision 2030, better get a better player as I cannot see Watermelon winning for you, in any case Baba will pay him once again to u Canaan
Tano tena, Mexico express again powered by Madaraka Express
,
Otieno Omenaa says
Kamwana & Hustler hawana Shida, they can give BABA the guest wing in statehouse, I can also Waiguru & Kabura are back, Hustler please allow them the SQ
Anonymous says
Hahaha this is so nice ODM-today
Otieno Omenaa says
Game Plan to Mexico 2022 is real!!!!
Baba Yao is the Governor of Kiambu, William K & ataenda kujoin Governor 001 kwa ilekazi INGINE Huko Nyali msa…..
ni mimi says
we have been warning them ojinga was born a loser . we told them ojinga will never rule Kenya they boast about 10m strong ziko wapi . wako wapi ? those idiots who used to brag about baba oh Canaan !! kwisha kabisa
Otieno Omenaa says
Yes, Baba will never rule Kenya, he lost his only son who could take over & lead Journey to Canaan.
This a blog of liars, there is no Canaan, Wapi 10 million strong…..Going 4ward I have left & will be back close 2022 on our way to Mexico with hustler……I have sworn in Kamwana as President & Hustler as DP as well my Presidential candi date for 2022.
It is apparent that Cannan was never to be……ONE KENYA inclusive of all Cannanites
kambu .com says
Wakenya tumenyimwa haki yetu tena GOD SAVE OUR NATION KENYA
vero says
please let’s keep peace no matter the outcome
Anonymous says
I will never vote in this country again..
Anonymous says
mukirusha tunarusha. mukitangaza tunatanganza so what happened
Anonymous says
the world economy is in shit obama gave us good speeches but could not fix it. trump has managed nothing also. who was to give us this free money to provide the free things we were promising people.
francis kahrah says
BABA You always complain i think they something wrong with you.
menon says
Keep peace no matter what and accept the outcomes… do u have a Form 34A yourself ? Your people are always among the eater on the corrupt zone if its there..Where they don’t they scare people that corruption in on its magnificent..They need to be in committee that approves all contracts and not eat as they do..they only shouts when their pockets are not fed.. .Looser keeps on complaining ..now we should all be working for a better Kenya…
samuel mwanzia says
Raila you should not accept this result plz this gies are cheating
Munya says
watu was NASA, semeni ‘tibim’
ODINGA LA says
TIBIM
Omondi says
ndani ya statehouse.
tuko ndaaani, ndaaani, ndaaani, ndaaani…
samm okonga says
nasa shud just accept the result……
Patriot says
When u lose, accrpt
Delton Maloba says
we are following keenly&the 19,611,425 registered voters must be accounted for to clear out&shade more light on this years general election.
Anonymous says
Get on with is life Mr raila if God don’t account for you to be a president on Kenyan soil .you can’t force his will .be happy with you’re blessing as Kenyan citizens and enjoy you’re remaining life in peace
Omullo baba yao says
Raila God love you so much Kenya can not go on without you plz kwa prezo bana joo