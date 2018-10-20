Breaking: Raila Accepts Appointment As EU Representative For Infrustracture

Saturday, 20th October 2018

HON RAILA ODINGA ACCEPTS APPOINTMENT AS HIGH REPRESENTATIVE FOR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT IN AFRICA:

Hon Raila Odinga wishes to thank the African Union Commission and the chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat for the appointment to the position of High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa earlier today.

Hon. Odinga regards the appointment as a great honour that he is ready to take up with dedication and humility, well aware of the challenges that come with it.

Hon Odinga further expresses deep appreciation to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the support and promises to do all in his power towards the realisation of the pan-African agenda that he and the president are passionate about.

Mr Odinga considers infrastructure, particularly roads and railways, running North to South, East to West of Africa, critical to opening up the Continent and making it the gateway to the 21st century.

With the support of all the relevant institutions and offices of the AU Commission and the Continent’s partners that he promises to work closely with, Hon Odinga promises to use the position to push Africa closer to the realisation of the dreams of its founding fathers who envisaged a united and interconnected Continent that enjoys easy movement of goods and its citizens.

Dennis Onyango

