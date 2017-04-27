BREAKING: The PROPOSED Raila NASA Government Structure



1.) Presidential Candidate; Engineer Raila Amollo Odinga



2.) Deputy President; Stephene Kalonzo Musyoka

3.) Premier Cabinet Minister; Musalia Mudavadi

4.) First Deputy Premier Cabinet Secretary respobsible for sector economic coordination; Moses Wetangula



5.) 2nd Deputy Premier Cabinet secretary responsible for governance; Isaac Ruto

ODM leader Raila Odinga has been named as the National Super Alliance flag bearer.

Raila will face off President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee with Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

NASA brings together Raila, Musalia Mudavadi (Amani), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), and Isaac Rutto (CCM).

Under the arrangement, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi is proposed to take up the position of Premier Cabinet Secretary as earlier reported, the position will be created after the election in the event of NASA victory.

Under the Premier CS will be two powerful deputies of equal rank.

Rutto will be in charge of the State Department of Devolution and Planning.

The other deputy in charge of Public Service will go to Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya party.



