BREAKING: Prof PLO Lumumba Deported From Zambia; Blocked At The Airport, Was To Give Speech on China Africa Trade

Zambia deports Professor Lumumba

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed Kenyan activist and motivational speaker Professor PLO Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba has been stopped from entering Zambia.

Professor Lumumba was stopped as he tried to pass through the immigration desk, he was accosted by armed police and told him he was not welcome. PLO had landed aboard Kenya airways Flight number KQ706 that touched down at Kenneth International Airport at midday.





PLO is renown anti-corruption crusader, a law professor, a practicing lawyer/advocate and motivational speaker across Africa. He has delivered critical speech touching on mis-Governance in Africa, exploitation of Africa resources by China.

a few months ago he was in Accra Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda, Ivory Coast among others where he was given a standing ovation for his super anti-corruption speech.



He was expected to deliver a speech on Chinese investment in Africa at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka this evening.

Note that Zambia is now a China colony after failing to repay debts owed on time, the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport is now owned by China as well as other strategic installations.

He has since been put back on the plane and will be landing at JKIA anytime from 7pm.



More to follow