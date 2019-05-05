ODM party leader Raila Odinga today paid former president Moi a courtesy visit to condole with family following the death of Jonathan Toroitich who was buried last Saturday. Raila missed the burial as he was on official visit to China for the BELT conference representing the African Union.
Breaking: Prime Minister Raila currently meeting rtd President Moi at Kabarak home
just a raiya seeking to be in news…and again what will kenyans sleeping hungry benefit from this visits..nothing
They are fighting waititu for his suport for Ruto….nyenje kamadas…pk etc
mo1 is not God to decide 254 future or elections….
Same way kenyans voted in 2002 will be replicated….sio srikal itasema….