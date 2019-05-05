Kenya Today

Breaking: Prime Minister Raila currently meeting rtd President Moi at Kabarak home

ODM party leader Raila Odinga today paid former president Moi a courtesy visit to condole with family following the death of Jonathan Toroitich who was buried last Saturday. Raila missed the burial as he was on official visit to China for the BELT conference representing the African Union.

