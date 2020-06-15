Panic: President Uhuru was exposed to Coronavirus, 4 Statehouse officials test positive

Four people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at State House, Nairobi.

According to State House spokesperson Kanze Dena the four cases were recorded during a mass COVID-19 testing held on Thursday, June 11.

The infected officers were admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County for treatment.

“The tests are conducted on all staff including His Excellency the President and members of his family,” said Kanze Dena, in a statement.

President Kenyatta and the first family are free of the virus. Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a frequent Statehouse visitor was also tested on Sunday and he was declared virus free and thefore no cause for alarm.

“Families and close contacts of the affected officers are also being attended to accordingly.”