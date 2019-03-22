Kenya Today

Breaking: President Uhuru’s Twitter and Facebook accounts HACKED

On account of unauthorized access to the official social media handles of H.E the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta .All official social media handles for the President have been temporarily suspended to allow for the necessary remedial measures to be undertaken.

~ Nzioka Waita, State House Chief of Staff


  1. That is fake news and indeed disgusting news.. to suggest that even the president’s official Twitter account is not out of danger from the software thieves is an abuse to the office of the presidency so as to the general public.

