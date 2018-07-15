Breaking: President Obama To Hold Talks With Raila At1600hrs, Kempisky Hotel

Breaking: President Obama To Hold Talks With Supreme leader Raila Odinga At hotel Kempisky from 1600hrs and afterwards watch world cup finals

Access to the meeting is restricted. The last time Obama was in Nairobi he blasted the opposition in a meeting between Raila, Wetangula, Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka.

NASA supporters are skeptical of Obama and accuse him of siding with Jubilee in the run up to 2017 general election. Immediate former USA ambassador to Kenya Bob Godec was roasted online for being a Jubilee consultant instead of pushing for a free Bd fair election.