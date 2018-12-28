Breaking: President Kenyatta to give a press conference shortly

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON,

STATE HOUSE

28th December 2018

PRESS STATEMENT

President Kenyatta to give a live televised roundtable interview

H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta will today evening between 7.30pm and 8.30pm give a live televised roundtable interview to all leading TV stations in the country from State House, Mombasa.

During the interview, President Kenyatta will, among other subjects, discuss the progress of the Big 4 Agenda, the building bridges initiative and the war against corruption.

The Head of State will also give a review of the year 2018 and outline Government expectations in 2019.

The interview will be aired live by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), K24, Citizen TV, NTV and KTN.

Kanze Dena,

Spokesperson