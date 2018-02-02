BREAKING: Police Storm Miguna Miguna Home, Arrested , Taken to CID Headquarters. Property Destroyed

NASA’s NRM general Miguna Miguna has been arrested. Special police unit stormed his home in Runda where they forced through to arrest him. private property was destroyed.

His arrest comes a day after the arrest Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang who was charged with participating in an illegal assembly and administering an illegal oath.

Miguna Miguna stood next to Raila Odinga during the event held at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, it is still not clear if he will be arraigned in court today but will most likely be held till Monday to inflict maximum embarrassment for daring the government.

Yesterday Thursday Feb 1st he dared Interior CS Fred Matiangi to arrest him over his role on the 30th January of administering oath office to Peoples president Raila Odinga.



