BREAKING: Police Storm Miguna Miguna Home, Arrested , Taken to CID Headquarters. Property Destroyed

NASA’s NRM general Miguna Miguna has been arrested. Special police unit stormed his home in Runda where they forced through to arrest him. private property was destroyed.

His arrest comes a day after the arrest Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang who was charged with participating in an illegal assembly and administering an illegal oath.

Miguna Miguna stood next to Raila Odinga during the event held at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, it is still not clear if he will be arraigned in court today but will most likely be held till Monday to inflict maximum embarrassment for daring the government.

Yesterday Thursday Feb 1st he dared Interior CS Fred Matiangi to arrest him over his role on the 30th January of administering oath office to Peoples president Raila Odinga.

  4. We shall overcome .General Miguna Miguna Kenyans are with you .Be of good courange Takataka Uhuru & Matiangi days are numbers We shall never give-up to toilets shitholes.

  5. Opposition (NASA) time to show teeth is now The hour has come call a million man march to CID hqs and release the peoples General Otherwise tomorrow they will come for baba Uhuru/Ruto and Matiangi are testing waters to arrest Baba the Peoples President his Excellency the president of Kenya Hon Raila A Odinga.

  7. If raila was a president he would demand their release I have never heard of Kenyan politicians being arrested by Tanzania police but since he is not a president just a problem let the lips feel the governments force mtaongea lakini bado milango zenu tutavunja

  12. The Despot Matiangi can arrest as many opposition leaders as he can but the people’s spirit will never be broken. He and his Dog leader with their dictatorial management ideas shall surely come to an end. Kenya is Big.

  16. You call unity a dog,, you can’t afford maize meal, you live in a slum, you did not go to school,,you are just a child grow up there is nothing special about raila he has been delt with from moi to kibaki to uhuru kenya still exists without his luo brand of democracy you are a brainwashed yet highly ineffective propaganda tool you hate Kikuyu’s and try to make others hate them but the truth is you just make yourself look needy and desperate for a break from your mediocre underachieving existence,,

