BREAKING: Police Storm Miguna Miguna Home, Arrested , Taken to CID Headquarters. Property Destroyed

NASA’s NRM general Miguna Miguna has been arrested. Special police unit stormed his home in Runda where they forced through to arrest him. private property was destroyed.
His arrest comes a day after the arrest Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang who was charged with participating in an illegal assembly and administering an illegal oath.
Miguna Miguna stood next to Raila Odinga during the event held at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, it is still not clear if he will be arraigned in court today but will most likely be held till Monday to inflict maximum embarrassment for daring the government.
Yesterday Thursday Feb 1st he dared Interior CS Fred Matiangi to arrest him over his role on the 30th January of administering oath office to Peoples president Raila Odinga.
Comments
Anonymous says
Takataka ya binadamu
Anonymous says
Hahaha your president isn’t protecting his luos?
Anonymous says
Those are the shoes he was being beaten with by his fellow luos when he wrote that book calling raila an obsolete power hungry joke
Anonymous says
We shall overcome .General Miguna Miguna Kenyans are with you .Be of good courange Takataka Uhuru & Matiangi days are numbers We shall never give-up to toilets shitholes.
Anonymous says
Opposition (NASA) time to show teeth is now The hour has come call a million man march to CID hqs and release the peoples General Otherwise tomorrow they will come for baba Uhuru/Ruto and Matiangi are testing waters to arrest Baba the Peoples President his Excellency the president of Kenya Hon Raila A Odinga.
Anonymous says
The word shithole still excites you,,, style up you are such an embarrassment to our tribe
Anonymous says
If raila was a president he would demand their release I have never heard of Kenyan politicians being arrested by Tanzania police but since he is not a president just a problem let the lips feel the governments force mtaongea lakini bado milango zenu tutavunja
Anonymous says
You can write it a million times but raila is just a foolish old man,real presidents have armies and governments clowns have audiences
Anonymous says
Hapo umesema kweli hata hudda huwa na mafans yeye ni peoples president pia lakini harushiwi teargas hahaha
Anonymous says
Hahahahahaha vile watoi hupigwa na slippers mzee wa nyumba akirudi kuambiwa ujinga walikuwa wakifanya akiwa kazi
Anonymous says
Wait for a long broken English composition from the jango,its coming,,he doesn’t like being told the truth
Patriot Kenyan. says
The Despot Matiangi can arrest as many opposition leaders as he can but the people’s spirit will never be broken. He and his Dog leader with their dictatorial management ideas shall surely come to an end. Kenya is Big.
Anonymous says
Kwani mko opposition bado confused luo fools
Anonymous says
Kenya is not kisumu
Anonymous says
So you admit uhuru is incharge dictator or not raila is not a president lol I don’t see presidents being released like beggers
Anonymous says
You call unity a dog,, you can’t afford maize meal, you live in a slum, you did not go to school,,you are just a child grow up there is nothing special about raila he has been delt with from moi to kibaki to uhuru kenya still exists without his luo brand of democracy you are a brainwashed yet highly ineffective propaganda tool you hate Kikuyu’s and try to make others hate them but the truth is you just make yourself look needy and desperate for a break from your mediocre underachieving existence,,
Anonymous says
I saw the same guy pretending to be rich on another comment calling others hawkers lol such a foolish dholuo
Anonymous says
I like the Rails still cries desperately to be recognized as H.E
Anonymous says
UKATILI POLISI WA KENYA NI TAKATAKA WANATUMIWA KAMA KARATASI YA CHOO.