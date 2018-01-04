BREAKING: Police Rescue Man Caught “Raping” Sheep in Lari, Kiambu

A casual labourer accused of having sex with a with his employer’s sheep in Lari constituency has been arrested.
Police rescued the suspect from an angry mob.
The man was found on top of the sheep by family members who raised the alarm, attracting residents in Githogoiyo village, Kambaa, on Sunday.
“He needs to be beaten up to set an example to other people who engage in such acts with animals,” Joshua Karanja, a resident, said.
Lari OCPD Isaiah Odhiambo said the suspect is being questioned for committing an unnatural offence at Lari police station.
“ He is in custody and investigations are underway. He will be arraigned in court,” he said on a telephone interview.
The OCPD said the sheep was also taken to the police station.
However, Karanja urged the complainant to kill the animal and bury once the police have finished their investigations.
