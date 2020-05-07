Breaking sad: Police officer lynched in Ndhiwa, mistaken for criminal gang?

HOMA BAY COUNTY,

NDHIWA SUB-COUNTY,

NDHIWA POLICE STATION.

Subject: order to a police officer incident report.

it was reported vide ob. no.26/06/05/2020 at 15oohrs by Mr mark oteng c/o m/no.0729900569 chief west kwabwai location that unknown persons had been beaten by members of the public and one had succumbed to the injuries.

The scpc, sccio and ocs Ndhiwa and team rushed to the scene at kalwal village, kasirime kawanga s/location Mr. mxq 851457 about 22 kms south of the station and found the body of no.111971 pc Felix yegon attached to kobama police post lying dead and body covered with shrubs.

The body had multiple cuts on his head, neck, back and hands. at the scene no. 255017 pc William Ngeiywa who was in the company to the deceased had escaped unhurt after he hid himself in the home of one tony ouko.



The said officers had gone to assist one philip bondo Joel whose wife Melvin achieng Philip and children had been taken away by an unknown person from kalwal village.





At the scene, a Jericho pistol s/no.44338546 with a magazine loaded with seven rounds of 9mm was recovered. Nobody was found at the scene. About 400 meters from the deceased officer, two burnt motorcycles believed to have been used by the officers were recovered reg no, kmdn 638g and one had no number plate. The scene was processed by scenes of crime personnel from Homa-bay. The body was removed to Homabay county teaching and referral hospital mortuary for postmortem. Further progress report to follow. Case pui. sccio Ndhiwa dealing.