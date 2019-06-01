Breaking: Police arrests terror suspect in Narok after escaping first attempt

Police in Narok are holding a terror suspect arrested on Saturday morning wanting to access Narok Stadium amid Madaraka Day celebrations.

A police statement seen by the Nairobi News says Adan Galhai alias Urisha Galhai, 22, was first arrested by military officers on Friday night but escaped.

The statement said Galhai was first apprehended while trying to get into stadium

“He wanted to enter the stadium yesterday and when searched, his national identity card and another [ID] written ‘National Security’ were recovered from him,” police said.

“When he was being questioned, he escaped.”

SECOND ATTEMPT

The statement said that Galhai was rearrested on Saturday morning while making another attempt to get into the stadium.