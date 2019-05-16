Kenya Today

Breaking: Police arrests Gold scam suspect Jared Otieno in Karen

Flamboyant city businessman Jared Otieno has been arrested as police investigate the fake gold scams that have rocked Kenya.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrested Mr Otieno on Thursday morning in a raid on his palatial home in Karen.

The arrest is part of the ongoing crackdown on suspected fake gold merchants ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The detectives also towed away Jared Otieno’s two luxurious cars, a Porsche and Bentley, that were parked at his newly acquired home in Karen.
He was driven DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road where he was expected to record a statement.

