Breaking: Police arrests Gold scam suspect Jared Otieno in Karen

Flamboyant city businessman Jared Otieno has been arrested as police investigate the fake gold scams that have rocked Kenya.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrested Mr Otieno on Thursday morning in a raid on his palatial home in Karen.

When I revealed that it was Jared Otieno who was involved in the scam, NTV host Ken Mijung'u called me to complain that it wasn't Jared Otieno who did that. See how we have destroyed media in Kenya? Really Ken? Really? Ona sasa. Cartels have gatekeepers in media houses. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) May 16, 2019

The arrest is part of the ongoing crackdown on suspected fake gold merchants ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.



The detectives also towed away Jared Otieno’s two luxurious cars, a Porsche and Bentley, that were parked at his newly acquired home in Karen.

He was driven DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road where he was expected to record a statement.