BREAKING: Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho Arrested and Detained At Nyali Police Station

Mombasa governor H.E Ali Hassan Joho is currently detained at Nyali Police Station together with his county inspectorate officers after they threatened to stop a private developer who grabbed public land. The Grabber a Mr Shah is said to be a close associate of Inspector General Of Police Boinnet.

Trouble started when seven were arrested earlier today when police arrested 8 county askaris who were conducting a legal demolition on the public land.

Governor Joho accused police in the county of illegally protecting grabbers of public property, saying the inspectorate officers had gone to inspect “illegal construction” on public property.

The Governor, who has promised to defend the rights of his people, said it was unfortunate that the regional commander ordered the arrest of the askaris.

“The said piece of land was approved by National Land Commission as an access route to the beach. Why is it that police are indulging in land disputes? This leaves us with more questions than answers,” he said.

The OCS said Joho was arrested for ordering an invasion on the property.

The county chief said he will move to court to seek a determination on the line of enforcement between the national and county governments.



In the photo is OCPD Chrisptper Rotich and a Mr J Kipkemboi. Governor Joho was detained together with county askaris. Tension is building up in the county as news streamed in.