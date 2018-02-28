BREAKING! Police Armed With Warrant Of Arrest Block Businessman JIMMY WANJIGI At Museum Hill February 28, 2018 3 Comments Police have blocked Jimi Wanjigi near Museum Hill trying to arrest him. They say they have warrant of arrest against him. We are following up the story and will inform accordingly.
Comments
Mbiro Bayi-Mikwa says
This dictator is intimidating everybody who did not vote for him. People should stop him before to long. Warrant of arrest should be on Uhuru, not Wanjigi. This guy dares averybody who did not vote for him. It was Wajigi’s right to support whom he wanted. Kenyans are very complacent, they need to be mad enough to tame Uhuruto madness. NASA need to have a very active movement, even if it means uprising against dictatorship and intimidation. The fact that Miguna was deported does not mean that NASA has to put their tails between their legs. They need to be very active the way Miguna is very, very …. active in North America. Uhuru is in a panic mode; he knows he is guilty; he did not win, so he has to intimidate people into submission! If Uhuru was a policeman with a gun, he would be shooting everybody around him with a gun.
Anonymous says
Raila Odionga and Wanjigi are in coma tose why are they being arrested ,and humilated by fling mungiki thugs?
Anonymous says
Jimmy Wanjigi is an idiot Why is he allowing him to be arrested?Why does he not have his militia? Who will wake these foolish Nigroe elites? What will he do with all looted money? Uhuru Kenyatta should detain him and torture him or poison him.