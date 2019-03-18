BREAKING: Pastor Ng’ang’a arrested over’ threats to Citizen Tv journalist Linus Kaikai

Neno evangelism head Pastor Ng’ang’a has been arrested by detectives over numerous threats to Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai.

This comes after a verbal exchange between the self proclaimed evangelist and royal media head of strategy.

Mr Kaikai took the bulls by its horns as he directly went ahead to attack rogue pastors who swindle money from their unsuspecting flock.

In his report he urged the Kenyan government to emulate the Rwandan government that has put in strict laws to govern rogue men of God.

Kakai asked the government to follow in the steps of Rwanda where President Kagame ordered the closure of close to 6000 churches in a bid to regulate.

Mr Ng’ang’a recorded himself in a three-minute-long video bashing Kaikai for his comments while appearing on citizen TV new current affairs show titled News Gang.

Pastor Nganga told the journalist to keep away from matter that did not concern him. He told the Citizen TV journalist that he should go for the pastors and Bishops he had issues with and not generalize all men of the cloth in one category.

He admitted that he was not learned and did not have a degree but that did not hinder him from spreading the word of God.

” I do not know how to read and write but today I want to talk about something. First I want to thank those who cannot read, we will not be stopped from getting to heaven because we do not have degrees. Saying that preachers who do not have degrees should be banned is totally wrong. And for that news anchor, this is Kenya and not Rwanda, why are you talking like that, did all your brothers in Murang’a go to school?” he asked the journalist