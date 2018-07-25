Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING! Parliament REJECTS SRC Nominee Ben Chumo over Integrity Issues

BREAKING! Parliament REJECTS SRC Nominee Ben Chumo over Integrity Issues

Leave a Comment

National assembly Finance Committee REJECTS Dr Ben Chumo’s nomination to chair the Salaries and Remuneration Commission , citing integrity questions raised against him during his tenure at Kenya Power.

Chumo has been nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to take over from Sarah Serema who has since taken a new job as Kenya’s ambassador to China.

Last week, Chumo and other KPLC Mangers were on the dock for economic crimes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies