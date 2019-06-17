Breaking: Panic in the country as deadly Ebora disease is reported in Kericho

Health authorities in Kericho County are on a red alert over a suspected case of Ebola.

This was after a patient exhibited suspected symptoms of the haemorrhagic fever at Kericho County Referral Hospital.

County officials on Monday said the woman had travelled from Malaba, on the border of Kenya and Uganda, to see her spouse.



The hitherto unidentified patient was admitted on Sunday and was immediately put in isolation.

“The county disease surveillance team immediately took over the matter and took all the necessary precautions to ensure that there was minimal contact between the patient and other persons at the hospital including the staff and the other hospital users,” the county government said in a statement.

“The county Department of Health Services is monitoring this potential case very closely and is working with the National Government to ensure that all essential procedures are followed to protect public health and safety.”