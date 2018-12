Five officials of NCPB , an assistant chief and a trader arrested by EACC detectives over maize scandal in Eldoret and Kisumu, to be charged tomorrow.

Sources indicate that Cartels allied to DP Ruto are in panic , following the arrests made this week.

There are also rumours that DPP and DCI are zeroing in on Energy CS Charles Keter over scandals in his docket. The small fish cartels are the most vulnerable and it is said that some have crossed over to Uganda to avoid arrests.