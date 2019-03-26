Breaking: PANIC as Uhuru storms DP Ruto office, eats lunch and walks a way !

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday made a surprise visit to Deputy President William Ruto’s Annex office at Harambee House, Nairobi.

Uhuru strolled from his Harambee house office to DP Ruto’s without any signal leaving staff especially close aides of Ruto in panic.

Uhuru’s visits comes in the wake of a heightened purge on corruption where the DP is under siege over alleged links to corruption cartels fleecing millions from public coffers

It was not clear the the purpose of visit and at the time Ruto had just arrived from his Karen office engaging with American Ambassador

Pundits belief the visit was meant to cool tempers and put on hold the escalating cold war between the two ex ICC indictee cum rivals.

A source hinted that two had lunch but what they discussed remains unclear.Often with the tension building up a mere meet up is just enough to send signal to DCI Kinoti and DPP Haji to hold any processing arrest of Ruto allies

Uhuru was accompanied by handshake addicts Mike Sonko and head of public service Joseph Kinyua

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, Dr. <a href=”https://twitter.com/WilliamsRuto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@WilliamsRuto</a> today shared a working lunch at the DP's Harambee House Annex office during which the two leaders discussed matters related to the Government‘s development agenda. <a href=”https://t.co/wsVeFkaCL6″>pic.twitter.com/wsVeFkaCL6</a></p>— State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) <a href=”https://twitter.com/StateHouseKenya/status/1110531342008287232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 26, 2019</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-conversation=”none” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Was fighting corrupt..unanimous support and speakn in one tune discsd..HE&the entire govt.will be judged by on the basis of how better the society became under their tenure..Fighting corruption serves good…Kenyans are really suffering coz of satanic corruptn by those in power.</p>— justiceIBRAHIMMARUTI (@MAKOKHAM) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MAKOKHAM/status/1110532558503202816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 26, 2019</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script> A section of Members of Parliament from the Jubilee Party led by Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town) calling for the ouster of the Deputy President.

According to the MPs, who identify themselves as #TeamKenya, the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga has exposed the real theft of public funds.

Siaya Senator James Orengo has announced that he is willing to sponsor an impeachment motion against Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an event in Ugenya, Orengo mentioned that Dr Ruto can be shown the door if it is found that he has violated the Constitution or any other law.

He noted that Article 150 of the Constitution can be used to throw out DP Ruto.

“I want to repeat here and now that the Senate together with the National Assembly, we want to bring a motion of impeachment to kick out DP Ruto from office,” Orengo asserted.

The impeachment has been criticized by a section of Jubilee Mps allied to the Deputy President, who now claim opposition leader Raila Odinga is hiding behind the purported ouster to take over the Deputy President position.

Additional reporting by Kahawa Tungu