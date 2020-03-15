Breaking: Panic as Uhuru set to announce new Coronavirus figures

UPDATE: President Uhuru Kenyatta at Harambee house ahead of CoronaVirus update; senior Government officials also present. #CoronaVirusUpdates
Speculation is live that the president may be releasing the latest infection rates amd a robust measures to cub the spread that may include closure of Uiniversities and colleges as the case in Europe
Comments
Anonymous says
Election Vampire thief, next time you show up with your address on all TV – please announce that you have Covic-19 (Coronavirus) with all that cartels with you.
That ways that will worthy the public abyss address.