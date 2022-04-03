BREAKING: ODM to conduct third opinion poll in Mombasa

The Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) will conduct a third internal opinion poll in Mombasa at the request of one of the gubernatorial aspirants, Kenya Today has learnt.

Businessman Suleiman Shabhal, trailing in the last two polls, last week rejected consensus, and requested a third opinion poll be conducted to ascertain who is truly popular ‘on the ground’.

The two polls in contention both gave Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir a convincing lead over Shabhal.

Shabhal however claimed that the last two polls were doctored to give undue advantage to his opponent.

He demanded a third poll.

The businessman who is making a third stab at the position twice lost to incumbent Ali Hassan Joho who is barred from seeking a third term.

In the last poll, Shabhal was the Jubilee candidate. Early this year, he decamped to ODM.

The decision to conduct a third opinion poll was arrived at after a meeting chaired by ODM Chairman John Mbadi failed to resolve the issue of a sole consensus candidate. The party decision to conduct a third poll means the party intends to issue its ticket directly, without the usual chaotic party nominations.