BREAKING: ODM REVOKES Certificate Issued to Homa Bay Governor Awiti

ODM Appeals Tribunal directs the National Elections Board to withdraw certificate issued to Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti. #ODMPrimaries

The ODM appeals tribunal has directed the National Elections Board to withdraw Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti’s nomination certificate.

Protests rocked Homa Bay county on Tuesday after Awiti was declared winner of the ODM governor nominations.

County returning officer Erastus Otieno said Awiti won with 46,346 votes against Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga’s 14,661.

Residents were up in arms as they shouted that they will support Jubilee party leader Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Magwanga’s agent Lameck Okeyo disputed the results, saying the results were not genuine.

“You cannot call the press at dawn to stage-manage the release of results. We know the winner in governor race,” Okeyo said.