BREAKING: ODM NULLIFIES All Gubernatorial Provional Results of Migori and Homa Bay Counties, Sends a FACT FINDING Team

Breaking;

ODM Nullifies All the Gubernatorial provisional Results of Migori and Homabay counties, sends down a team for fact finding investigations.

Governor Hassan Joho has also been appointed to oversee the Nairobi ODM Primaries slated for April 30th.

Meanwhile Migori town is on a lockdown as thousands of residents took to the streets to celebrate the fall of governor Obado, watch below exclusive videos.

PRESS STATEMENT

DECISION ON NAIROBI, MIGORI AND HOMABAY

The Central Committee of the ODM Party today held a meeting in Nairobi and reviewed the situation in Nairobi, Migori and Homabay Counties.

The meeting resolved as follows

On Nairobi County primaries; following today’s early morning invasion of the warehouse where election materials had been stored and caused disruption and confusion, leading to the cancelation of the exercise, it was decided that the County Elections Board be disbanded and a new one appointed to arrange and facilitate a fresh nomination exercise. This should be done with immediate effect. The Central Committee further directed that fresh nominations in Nairobi County to be held on Sunday 30th April 2017. The Committee appointed Deputy Party Leader Hon. Hassan Ali Joho to oversee preparations and supervise the exercise in Nairobi.

On Migori and Homabay Counties, the Central Committee noted that the exercise in the two counties yesterday was largely peaceful, orderly and credible and commented the people of the two Counties for exercising their democratic right in a conducive atmosphere. However, the Committee noted with concern the manner in which results were handled after voting. With this regard, the Central Committee approved recommendations of the National Elections Board to SUSPEND GUBERNATORIAL results in the two Counties and appointed a three-man member team to do fact-finding and report to the Committee immediately. This team is led by the National Deputy Treasurer Hon. Timothy Bosire and comprises of the National Assembly Minority Whip Hon. Thomas Mwadeghu and NEB Commissioner Mr. Dominic Motindi. The three are expected in Migori and Homabay immediately.

Sen. (Dr) Agnes Zani

Ag. Secretary General

25th April 2017







