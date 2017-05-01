BREAKING: ODM NEB UPHOLDS Governor Okoth Obado VALIDLY Nominated, Hon Ochilo Ayacko CERTIFICATE REVOKED

Breaking; ODM NEB upholds the ODM nomination of Migori Governor Okoth Obado and a Mr Frederick Ogenga who beat the long time serving Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga to fly the ODM party flag in Aug 2017 election.



PRESS RELEASE

The ODM National Election Board has approved the nomination of Mr. Zacharia Okoth Obado as the Party’s gubernatorial candidate for Migori County.

National Elections Board Chairperson Hon. Judith Pareno says the decision was made this afternoon after the Board considered the report by the three-man team that was sent to the County last week to investigate mishandling of gubernatorial nominations results.

Ms. Pareno says the report recommended the upholding of the initial results by the County Returning Officer that declared Mr. Obado, (the current Governor) the winner.

The Committee also reversed the nomination of Mr. Tom Odege as the candidate for the Nyatike Parliamentary seat and declared Mr. Fredrick Ogega the winner after going through official results by the Returning Officer.

Suna West MP Mr. John Ndiege also had his nomination results ratified and will fly the party flag in the August 8 general election.

Meanwhile the National Elections Board wishes to announce to all winners in the just concluded party primaries to receive their certificates at the Counties. The issuance will start tomorrow (Tuesday 2nd May).

On Kisumu MCA results, the Board says the correct list of winners and certificates will be released not later than Thursday this week.

Ends…

1st May 2017

