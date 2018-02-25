BREAKING! ODM Lawmakers Offer To Pay The Bills Of Former Celebrated News Anchor LOUIS OTIENO

Hon Millie Odhiambo has expressed her concern over the plight of former celebrated news anchor Louis Otieno. She said ODM MPs will do something to help Louis.

Here is what Mbita MP Hon Millie Odhiambo wrote on her Social media:

“Our attention has been brought to the plight of Louis Otieno who was a top media personality in Kenya, and we want to say as concerned ODM Members of Parliament that we are going to support him in whichever little way we can.”