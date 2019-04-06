BREAKING: ODM issues statement over Ugenya and Embakasi by-elections

STATEMENT BY ODM ON UGENYA AND EMBAKASI SOUTH BY-ELECTIONS

The by-elections in Ugenya and Embakasi South are now behind us.

The Orange Democratic Movement takes this opportunity to congratulate the winners; Hon David Ochieng (Ugenya) and Hon Julius Mawathe (Embakasi South) for their victories.

We thank our supporters and candidates who took part in the campaigns and the voting. We particularly thank the voters and the candidates for the decorum, civility and respect that prevailed throughout the campaigns and on Election Day. Through this, our continuing march into a truly democratic nation has been enriched.

Further, we thank the Jubilee Party Leader, H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta who, in the spirit of the Handshake, asked his party to pull out of the Ugenya and Embakasi South by-elections. That decision made the by-elections a friendly contest between familiar allies and parties.

In the two contests, the people have spoken in favour of politics of accommodation, tolerance, reason and embrace of each other and the wider national agenda. We applaud this.

It is line with our policy as a Party, and one we intend to carry forward in line with the provisions of the MoU between H.E. Raila Odinga and H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta signed on March 9, 2018. The Party will certainly review its performance in the two by-elections with a view to establishing what could have been done differently.

Hon Junet Mohammed.

April 6, 2019.