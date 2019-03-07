Breaking: Nzoia Sugar boss Michael Kulundu dies after attack by criminals

Michael Kulundu, the acting Managing Director of Nzoia Sugar Company is dead.

Family members on Thursday said Mr. Kulundu succumbed to injuries inflicted on him when he was abducted and tortured in January this year.

Unknown assailants left him for dead in Kanduyi, Bungoma town.

He was discovered unconscious several hours later inside a trench 100 metres from Salmond View Restaurant.

“Kulundu (54) suffered multiple injuries including a scar on the head, dislocated shoulder, cuts on the right hand, chest and lower limbs,” a medical officer said at the time.

There are however no reports on who abducted him or why he was targeted.