BREAKING: Nyanza and South Rift Forcefully Locked Out Of Kenya, Narok-Mai Mahiu Road Sinks

Kisumu, Siaya, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Bomet, Nyamira and Narok counties have been locked of the rest of the republic (forced seceded) as transport remains paralyzed following heavy downpour that sunk sections of the busy Narok -Mai Mahiu road cutting off the link.

No injuries have been reported and police have been deployed to guide members of the public. Motorists have been advised to use alternative route. Reports indicate the affected area is four meters wide and would take time to repair.

Pundits have hipped the blame on destruction of Mau Forest, notable is the fact that the road has been destroyed as a result of water running from the hilly Suswa area.

Because of logging and other kinds of land activities locals engage in which cannot allow the soils to hold much water.

