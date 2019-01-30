Breaking: NTSA HQ in Nairobi sealed off, employees kicked out of the compound

THE National Transport and safety authority (NTSA) headquarters has been rendered no go zone.SA HQ in Nairobi has been sealed off Everyone kicked out of the compound, told to go back kesho. Suspected EACC operation Over Fake Vehicle Registrations including the car used during the Dusit attack.

It is believed the ATPU officers stormed the premises at 9AM and arrested a few of the employees and took them to their Upper Hill offices for interrogation.

The officers also blocked anyone from entering or leaving the offices asking those seeking services at the Upperhill offices to cancel their plans and come back another day.