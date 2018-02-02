BREAKING: NRM’s Miguna Held At Githunguri Police Station, Lawyers Denied Access

NRM leader General Miguna Miguna is being detained at Githunguri police station, his lawyer Edwin Sifuna has confirmed. In a tweet the lawyer said police had denied him and other lawyers access to see their client as provided in law and therefore police are abusing powers.
Miguna was arrested in his home at Runda in connection with Raila Odinga’s oath taking.
#MigunaMigunaArrested and detained at Githunguri Police Station. Police have denied me and other Lawyers present here access to him.@dkmaraga you need to stop this open abuse of police powers.
— Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 2, 2018
Police have raided Miguna Miguna’s home and arrested him in connection with Raila Odinga’s oath taking.
The outspoken NRM strategist had on Thursday maintained that there is nothing unlawful he had done since he is a commissioner of oath.
Before the dramatic arrest, Miguna had sent out a distress call, claiming that police had been deployed at his home.
Comments
Anonymous says
Unatuambia tufanye nini
Anonymous says
Miguna called raila a joke he even wrote a book now he is the only ally left hahaha
karash says
miguna surely has no respect….
Anonymous says
KIKUYU presidency/KIKUYU junta government, very fake and forgetful. 1000 Kikuyus went down, 3000 lost property, displaced and disoriented yet they are making presidency bed for “hitler king ruto” for 2022.
If they still don’t know, it’s the likes of Miguna who can deter this vicious ” king ” william the DREADED yet coumafledged in Kikuyu uniform.
You may call me names if you are aka mutahi ngunyi or kuria but ruto will be president at this rate.
Anonymous says
Breaking news ; Miguna MIguna is dead killed inside kiambu police cells during police violently interrogation.