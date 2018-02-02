BREAKING: NRM’s Miguna Held At Githunguri Police Station, Lawyers Denied Access

NRM leader General Miguna Miguna is being detained at Githunguri police station, his lawyer Edwin Sifuna has confirmed. In a tweet the lawyer said police had denied him and other lawyers access to see their client as provided in law and therefore police are abusing powers.

Miguna was arrested in his home at Runda in connection with Raila Odinga’s oath taking.

#MigunaMigunaArrested and detained at Githunguri Police Station. Police have denied me and other Lawyers present here access to him.@dkmaraga you need to stop this open abuse of police powers. — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 2, 2018



Police have raided Miguna Miguna’s home and arrested him in connection with Raila Odinga’s oath taking.

The outspoken NRM strategist had on Thursday maintained that there is nothing unlawful he had done since he is a commissioner of oath.

Before the dramatic arrest, Miguna had sent out a distress call, claiming that police had been deployed at his home.