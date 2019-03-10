Kenya Today

BREAKING: No survivors, all on board killed in Ethiopia Airlines crash; 32 Kenyans, 17 Ethiopians among other 33 nationalities

There are no survivors in ill fated Ethiopia Airlines that crashed today 10th March just 6 minutes after take off from Bole International Airport for Nairobi Kenya’s JKIA.

In a tweet the airline confirmed there were no survivors and that those on board were from 33 nationalities. There were 33 Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians on board among others

