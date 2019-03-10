BREAKING: No survivors, all on board killed in Ethiopia Airlines crash; 32 Kenyans, 17 Ethiopians among other 33 nationalities

There are no survivors in ill fated Ethiopia Airlines that crashed today 10th March just 6 minutes after take off from Bole International Airport for Nairobi Kenya’s JKIA.
In a tweet the airline confirmed there were no survivors and that those on board were from 33 nationalities. There were 33 Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians on board among others
Accident Bulletin no. 2
Issued on march 10, 2019 at 01:46 PM pic.twitter.com/KFKX6h2mxJ
— Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 10, 2019
Airport emergency hotline
(251)11 5 17 87 33
(251)115 17 47 35
(251)11 5 17 41 00
For all information necessary
(251)11 5 17 89 45
(251)11 5 17 89 87
(251)11 5 17 82 31
(251)11 5 17 85 58
— Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 10, 2019
Below are phone numbers for information
Airport emergency hotline
011 5 17 87 33
0115 17 47 35
For all information necessary
011 5 17 89 45
011 5 17 89 87
011 5 17 82 31
011 5 17 85 58
— Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 10, 2019
Very sad to see another accident involving the 737-8MAX. The picture, while potentially insensitive for victims families, shows what looks like a high speed, nose down crash similar to lionair. @BoeingAirplanes you need to do everything you can to make sure this aircraft is safe
— Tamas Bykerk (@TamasBykerk) March 10, 2019
Very sad and we are with you in this grief moment. @Boeing need conclusive evidence on 737 max future for aviation. Please do it and close the topic
— Aman Thakur (@amanpriyanka) March 10, 2019
Leave a Reply