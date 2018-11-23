Breaking: NHIF boss Geoffrey Wangi and finance director arrested over Sh1.5b corruption case

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Mwangi was on Friday evening arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Also arrested together with Mwangi was the the Fund’s head of Finance Wilbert Kurgat.

Mwangi failed to give investigators required documents in Sh100 million graft case the officers have been following for a while now.

Sources reveal the two were summoned to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu road where they were grilled and thereafter arrested, they will spend the weekend at Muthaiga Police Station and are expected to be produced in court on Monday 26th November.