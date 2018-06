Eight passengers and two crew members who were aboard FySax plane that went missing on Tuesday evening in the Aberdares have been confirmed dead.

The 10 died after the flight registration number 5Y CAC was involved in the fatal crash. The plane has been missing for two days now but wreckage was was spotted today morning (Thursday) by the aerial search team.

Transport PS confirmed to media and also said government will issue statement by today in the afternoon (Thursday).