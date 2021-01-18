Breaking News: Two Al shabaab militants arrested in Mandera town

*TWO AS MILITANTS ARRESTED AT SUFTU AND EYMOLE BORDER CROSSING POINT BY ETHIOPIAN FORCES.*

On friday 15th January 2021, at about 1700 hours, Ethiopia forces arrested one YUSSUF MOHAMED HUSSIEN ABDI while crossing to SUFTU ETHIOPIA through restricted side of River dawa near Mandera Town

The suspect is a former Ethiopian military forces soldier and he deserted Ethiopian army in the year 2008 [ ethiopian calendar] and he was arrested same year at the border of Ethiopia and Sudan but he was released when ABI AHMED current Ethiopian PM took over power.

The suspected confessed that he had worked for AS for 8 years now after he was forcefully recruited near Banisa.

He also confessed that he took part in the destruction of safaricom mast at DERKALE in Banisa subcounty MANDERA COUNTY on 13th january 2021.

The suspect said he witnessed the attack on the bus and burning of landcruiser on 11th january 2021 but he never took part.

He also confessed that his 3 children live in Moyale Ethiopia with his mother after the death of his wife.

The suspect left Banisa immedeatly after the destruction of Derkale mast using a matatu and he was arrested while he was attempting to cross over to Ethiopia through Sufu near Mandera.

The suspect said the group in Banisa who are about 40 in number is led by one HASSAN IBRAHIM SHIEKH HASSAN [ degodia Jibrael].

Another suspect was arrested near EYMOLE bordering Ethiopa by Ethiopian forces.

He named all the Shiekhs who are disguising as Duksi teachers in the villages of ;

GESREBKI about 15kms towards Eymole in Banisa county.

CHABI village which is adjacent to GESREBKI.

QOROBO ABERO located towards KILIWEHERI town.

The suspect said the “Shiekhs” are 4 and they are from the clan of; SABDAWA, MED,SUGUBTIRE and DARAWA all from Gurreh clan. It is believed that the AS suspects crossed to KENYA from ETHIOPIA through MALKAMARI crossing point in BANISA subcounty MANDERA County. The suspects will be handed over to KENYAN authorities once Ethiopian security is through with interrogation