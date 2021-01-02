Breaking News: Tanga Tanga youths Chase away Gedion Moi on his way to Orkoiyot installation ceremony

Gideon Moi’s bid to be installed as Kalenjin elder cum spokesman this morning unraveled spectacularly when irate youth from the blocked access to the venue.

The youth, who belong to the clan of the famous Orkoiyot Koitalel arap Samoei who was killed by the British over a century ago, blocked Gideon Moi from accessing the home former councilor Christopher arap Koiyoki, where the ceremony was to be conducted.



The Baringo senator, who is also the Kanu chairman, left the venue after attempts to pacify the youth failed.

Arap Koiyoki himself had to flee for his safety after the youth threatened to manhandle him.