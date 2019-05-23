BREAKING NEWS! SONKO To Retire All County Chief Officers

By Angel Gesare

Following expiry of the contract of all Nairobi city county Chief officers, Nairobi governor H.E. MIKE SONKO has issued an executive order directing all chief officers to hand over to their respective directors.

The directors will take over in acting capacity awaiting appointment of new chief officers.

The Governor has further directed his county secretary to ensure that the handover to their takes place with immediate effect.

Sonko was speaking at City Hall yesterday during the launch of Nairobi City County Government staff biometric system that’s aimed at enhancing efficiency, service delivery and also weed out ghost workers from the payroll.

Sonko said the biometric system and badges will also be rolled out to all the 85 Sub-Counties in Nairobi City in order to end cases of fraudsters who extort money from the public by impersonating county staff.

He warned lazy county government workers that action will be taken against them, since the new system will be able to flag those employees who spend very few hours at work.