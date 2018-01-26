BREAKING NEWS! Senator SAKAJA Rescues AFC Leopards, Donates 2m To Bring Ingwe Back In SUPER CUP (Photos)

By Albert Amenya

NAIROBI Senator Johnson Sakaja has gladdened the hearts of Ingwe fans after donating more than Ksh 2 million to ensure they are back in Super Cup where they are likely to face their fiarcest rivals Gor Mahia.

Ingwe had pulled out of the tournament due to bankruptcy after its prime benefactor SportPesa withdrew its sponsorship for the club.

Kenyans from every nook and cranny had expressed their dissappointment following Ingwe’s withdrawal from the tournament after learning they won’t enjoy the crash between the two soccer giants popularly known as the Mashemeji Derby.

While flagging of Ingwe, Sakaja said he as a great fan of Ingwe, would not sit back and lock his arms while the team he has supported since childhood was going to miss an important match because of financial issues.

He promised to support football in the country to ensure fans are not dissappointed. He also said he will petition the government to boost sponsorship for local football.



“I was saddened by the news of Ingwe’s withdrawal from the Super Cup. As a soccer fan and a number one Ingwe fan, could not sit back and watch. I will support Ingwe where I can and ensure it succeeds. I will also liais with the newly appointed CS for Sports Rashid Achesa Mohamed so that we see how we can support footbal in the country” said Sakaja.