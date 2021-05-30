Breaking News: Raila’s Chopper crash in Siaya, Injuries reported

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is safe following an incident in which a chopper that had flown him from Kisumu to Gem in Siaya County crashed.

A statement from his Spokesperson Dennis Onyango said the chopper crashed shortly after dropping him and his entourage of four people.



The Helicopter, Bell 407, Rregistration 5Y-PSM had dropped Mr Odinga at Kudho Primary School in Gem when it attempted to lift off to create space for other planes. Unfortunately, it crashed,” the statement reads.

There were no fatalities as the pilot and four others who on board escaped with minor injuries.

Mr. Odinga is said to have proceeded with his scheduled activities with the President following the incident.