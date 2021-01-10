Breaking News: Pollman’s Tours bus plunges into Indian ocean at Likoni ferry (Video)

A bus plunged into the Indian ocean while transporting tourists at the Coastal Town of Mombasa on the morning of Sunday, January 10.

A video seen by kenya-today.com showed the bus floating in the Ocean with witnesses noting that it belonged to Pollman’s Tours.

It is said that the breaks failed as the driver was trying to access the ferry at around 9 a.m.

All the tourists had alighted from the bus to allow it to access the ferry at the Likoni Crossing Chanel. The driver escaped unhurt.



A conductor who was reported to have been on board the bus was rescued by a speed boat while Kenya Coast Guard managed to retrieve the bus moments later.

It was reported that the driver had intended to board the ferry headed to Mombasa island when the incident took place.

The incident comes just weeks after a 33-year-old woman has lost her life at the Coast General Hospital after the car she was driving with her 12-year-old son plunged into the Indian Ocean at Makupa Causeway.

Local divers who were on-site to aid in the rescue were too late as the lady had already taken in huge amounts of water at the time of her rescue.

the child managed to swim out of the vehicle and rescue himself while the mother was strapped to her seat by a safety belt.

He had minor injuries which were treated at the hospital before he left with his father.

The saloon car, a Toyota Vitz, was coming from Changamwe side towards Mombasa Island when the incident happened.

Ms. Achieng, who was the driver of the ill-fated car, hit a pavement while heading towards Mombasa Island from Changamwe.