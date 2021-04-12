Breaking news: MP Moses Kuria arrested

Mosee Kuria arrested for flaunting “Covid_19” rules. He has been booked at Karuri Police station

Moses Kuria has been arrested at Havilla Cornerstone Ranch which is owned by Lenah Koinange, a relative of the Late MP Paul Koinange. Lenah is also a close associate of The Kenyatta Matriarch Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Havilla Cornerstone Ranch is known in the whole of Kiambu County for contravention of The COVID-19 restrictions as it enjoys protection from both the national and County government.

“The wife to Hon George Koimburi, PEP Candidate for Juja. She will be arraigned in a Thika court tomorrow. But verily, verily I say unto you. Nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. Tukutane Thika asubuhi” Kuria posted